Five things to come up at council

The ferry at ferry park which is proposed to be removed. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE Valley Council's standing committees will meet in the council's Maclean Chamber today frm 2pm.

Here are five issues the councillors will be required to make recommendations on.

1. Make haste slowly with ferry and barge

A DECISION on what to do with the cane barge and ferry at Ferry Park, Maclean, could be made this month, but there is little danger of anything happening for 12 months.

A report to the Clarence Valley Council's environment planning and community committee recommends the vessels be taken off site for restoration and storage.

But negotiations with the two bodies most likely to want to do this, Lawrence Museum and the Harwood Sugar Mill are in the early stages.

The council report recommends the council make a decision to proceed with removal and restoration, but defer commencement of the project for 12 months.

2. Reservoir refurbishment

THE Lawrence Reservoir, which has been closed since last year, could be refurbished if a report to the council corporate governance and works committee is successful.

The 50-year-old facility was closed in June when the council found the bituminous, internal lining of the tank had begun to deteriorate and the drinking water could no long be guaranteed safe.

The tank near Lawrence Public School. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

The reservoir has been a back up source of water for Lawrence, used when the area experiences pressure loss.

To refurbish the tanks the council needs to lease part of the grounds of the Lawrence Public School, next to the reservoir to install temporary reservoir tanks and associated pipework.

To enable Council to complete these works a storage area is required in close proximity to the reservoir. As there is insufficient space on the council-owned land the council has approached the Department of Education for permission to occupy an unused part of the school to use for access and storage.

3. Council wants One Night Stand

THE council's environment, planning and community committee will be asked to recommend support, 'in principle' to back moves to bring the Triple-J One Night Stand event to Grafton this year.

Bella Trevillian(l) gets some help gathering signatures to bring triple j's One Night Stand to the Clarence Valley. Photo Marco Magasic / Daily Examiner Marco Magasic

The council report identified three benefits for the community from hosting the event.

Commercially if it attracts an audience of about 8000, it would result in aa $804,000 spend over one night.

As a promotion it would be a valuable boost knowledge of the Clarence Valley brand in young people.

Hosting the event in Grafton could provide the youth suicide action groups with much needed promotion, attention and credibility.

4. $100,000 to research unsealed roads repair

Councillors will receive a report recommending it considers allocating $100,000 to research improved ways to repair roads.

In November the council approved a Notice of Motion Future Works Program - Sealing of Gravel Roads.

Large potholes and road damage on the Summerland way near Koolkhan. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner. Adam Hourigan

A key recommendation for the corporate governance and works committee to consider was to allocate $100,000.00 from the Infrastructure Asset Renewals Reserve Fund to research and development for unsealed road maintenance material supply and additives, and that the recommended trial sites, cost estimates, reporting regime and suitable evaluation criteria be reported to the May 2018 council meeting.

5. Iluka mobile phone base station

The environment planning and community committee will be asked to recommend the installation of a mobile phone base station on the south east corner of Ken Leeson Oval in Iluka.

STANCE: Wooleweyah residents have gathered at the local hall to show their opposition to the possibility of an Optus Tower being built in Honeyman Park. Debrah Novak

Residents have opposed the development application on health grounds, but the council report recommends approval of the DA.

The tower has been designed to improve mobile phone coverage in the Iluka region.