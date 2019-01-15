Five time disqualified driver's bad day at the beach

THE urge to escape hard-partying Irish roommates caused a 52-year-old highway worker to drive while disqualified to get to the beach.

Grafton Local Court heard Donald Keith Young, of Holbrook, near Albury, felt the need to get away from a binge-drinking session and drive to Yamba to clear his head.

Unfortunately, the highway gang supervisor had been disqualified from driving until 2027 due to five previous drive while disqualified charges.

Young's solicitor, Anne-Alece Johnston, said her client had been in some pain and "couldn't take any more" of his room mates' partying.

"He had a brain snap and grabbed his keys and drove to the beach at Yamba," Ms Johnstone said.

"He needed to clear his head in solitude floating in the ocean."

Young's escape ended near the approach to Grafton Bridge when he was detained by police. Ms Johnston said her client was suffering from restless leg syndrome, and was under stress from his work.

But she said he was on track to "self-rehabilitate".

"His son has sold his car so he no longer has the temptation to drive while disqualified," she said.

"Since his last court appearance he has not taken any illegal substances."

Despite his appalling driving record, Ms Johnston said Young was suitable for a community service order, and should stay out of jail so he could continue to pay his $150,000 mortgage on the family home at Holbrook.

Ms Johnston said her client was at the low to medium risk of re-offending, but Magistrate Karen Stafford did not agree.

She said his record of driving while disqualified and giving a false name to arresting police showed he was prepared to try to escape responsibility for his actions.

Police also found small amounts of cannabis and methyl amphetamine in his car.

Magistrate Stafford said Young's willingness to plead guilty was to his credit and would keep him out of jail.

On the drive while disqualified charge he was placed on an intensive corrective order for eight months, including 50 hours of community work. He was fined $500 for giving a false name to police and $300 for the marijuana possession charges. He was place on a nine-month bond for possessing methyl amphetamine.