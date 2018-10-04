Five police officers shot in South Carolina

Five police officers have been shot in South Carolina. One person is in custody. Picture: iStock

ONE police officer has died and four others injured in a shooting in South Carolina.

The condition of the suspected, who is in custody, is unknown.

News Station WPDE reported three county deputies and two city officers were shot, citing Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the officers were shot in the Vintage Place subdivision, off Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence.

Law enforcement sources have since confirmed that one officer has died.

WPDE, citing the sheriff's office, reports two other officers were described as "touch and go".

Some of the officers are being treated in the McLeod Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is in hospital also.

The Florence County emergency management described the incident as "high priority".

"We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have Sheriff Officers along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation," they advised.

One officer heard on police scanner audio can be heard saying "officer down at this time. The Suspect was still firing, use precaution."

Video shared by WPDE showed multiple emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

It's unclear why police were called to the scene at this stage and there's been no word on the condition of those involved.

One high school in the area, West Florence High School, confirmed it had done into lockdown.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has called the incident "simply devastating news".

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real," the governor said, "just like the power of prayer is real."

Florence is located in South Carolina's northeastern corner. It is home to roughly 37,000 people.

It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

More to come.