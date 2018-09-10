Menu
Property

Valley homes under 300k that you can buy right now

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Sep 2018 9:49 AM
Price: $280,000
14 Weiley Avenue, Grafton

14 Weiley Avenue, Grafton Freelance Realty


This two-storey brick home includes a large living room with slow combustion fireplace and verandah access, three bedrooms, and a massive downstairs living spaced primed with an extra bedroom and rumpus room.
Need a workshop? The single lock-up garage has one, along with drive-through access to the backyard.
 

Price: $300,000
100 Dobie Street, Grafton

100 Dobie Street, Grafton First National Real Estate Grafton

This four-bedroom home is located within walking distance of Grafton's shopping, sporting and services precinct.

Along with two bathrooms, there is a recently renovated kitchen, a sleepout upstairs and extra rumpus room downstairs.
 

Price: $285,000
7 Miller Street, Grafton

7 Miller Street, Grafton McKimms Real Estate


Set in a quiet family street this four-bedroom home is nicely positioned across the road from the mighty Clarence River. There is a large verandah for entertaining, but if it gets too hot, there's always the bonus of air conditioning inside.
 

Price: $289,000
15 McLachlan Street, Maclean

15 McLachlan Street, Maclean Maclean Local Real Estate


This two-bedroom cottage is only a short distance from the Maclean CBD and boasts high ceilings, original tongue and groove walls and ceilings in several rooms. Enjoy the river breeze from the bullnose covered verandah or pop out into the yard for a spot of gardening.
 


Price: $275,000
5 Merton Street, Lawrence

5 Merton Street, Lawrence Clarence Property Agents


Full of charm and appeal, this lovely converted home rests upon a corner allotment with dual access, so there is enough room to expand on the 1442m2 area.
Features include hardwood timber floors throughout, timber sash windows, weatherboard exterior, some interior timber walls, high ceilings and classic character.
 

Grafton Daily Examiner

