Five time champ encourages Horn

On a quiet Wednesday morning at Dundee Kim's Fairfield Gym, boxer Jeff Horn was strapping his wrists ready for training when a champion walked into the room.

Sharon Anyos, a five-time world champion female boxer, had come to observe Horn in the final stages of his preparations for Friday's battle against Anthony Mundine at Suncorp Stadium.

With her were the five world title belts she won during her career and her presence with them momentarily halted Horn's preparation for training as he looked in admiration across Anyos' silverware.

Sharon Anyos with some of the belts she won.

"It is an amazing feat to win five of them That is insane,'' the former Springwood State High School teacher said.

"It takes so much hard work (to win one).

"Boxing is, I believe, one of the hardest sports and to be able to be at the top of your game to win five world titles, it is an amazing feat.''

The admiration was mutual from Anyos as well.

"I believe you are born a champion,'' she said.

"And Jeff was born with the most incredible heart and spirit and he will shine for the rest of his life.

"The thing I like about Jeff is that he shines not only in the ring, but outside the ring.

"He is a gentleman, he is someone we are just proud to support and encourage.

"It has been nice to see a guy come out who is respectful, nice, loving with a family.

"He is just real.

Jeff Horn, Sharon Anyos and boxing historian Bob Webster.

"Part of boxing has been having a typical crazy guy which has done damage to our sport as well. But not Jeff.''

Anyos was willing Horn to defeat Mundine in Friday's bout at Suncorp Stadium and called on him to display the same fierce determination which conquered Manny Pacquiao to claim his world title last year.

"He just needs to fight with the heart he has got and go in with the same determination against Mundine as he did with Pacquiao,'' was Anyos' advice to the Stretton Boxing Club star.

"I would say just visualise every chance he gets, visualise him winning, him putting Mundine down.''