Fix for 300 families

SETTING THE AGENDA: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell has the floor at the meet the candidates forum in Grafton. Tim Jarrett

AN EXTRA 300 families moving to Grafton after the completion of the new jail will push social services to breaking point if plans aren't put in place, according to State election candidates.

Candidates have expressed concern at how existing services would cope with the increase in population expected with the opening of the new jail.

"When the jail opens it will bring jobs, but with the 1800 inmates will come 300 to 400 families that need to be near their loved ones,” said Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell.

"Where is the social housing?”

Mr Cansdell said with time running out before the opening of the jail in 2020, social services that were already being stretched would get significantly worse before they got better.

"There is already a 10-year wait for public housing, and I cannot understand why this hasn't been looked at or planned for,” he said.

"This backlog has existed for eight years and here we are maybe 18 months out and nothing has been done.”

The long wait for community housing was reflected in a report by North Coast Community Housing which showed there were 323 people on the social housing waiting list as at June 2018 and there had been few social housing initiatives in the state since 2011.

And despite having a "shovel-ready” plan for 22 units of affordable housing in South Grafton, Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm said he had struggled to get anyone from the State or Federal governments to take notice.

Mr Cansdell said private investment could play an important role in fixing the problem and Government had to look at all options.

Country Labor candidate for Clarence, Trent Gilbert recognised the need for more affordable housing but said Labor would first undertake an audit of all Government-owned land to identify areas where public housing would be appropriate.

"Then in our first term we would mandate that 25 per cent of any residential development on government-owned land would be set aside for affordable housing, along with a 15-per cent mandate on privately developed land rezoned for residential purposes,” Mr Gilbert said.