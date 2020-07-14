Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Owners of the Jacaranda Motor Lodge Tony and Angie Stackhouse are upset of the lack of signage for their new address – which has even dropped off Google Maps.
Owners of the Jacaranda Motor Lodge Tony and Angie Stackhouse are upset of the lack of signage for their new address – which has even dropped off Google Maps.
News

FIXED: Missing motel gets back on the map

Adam Hourigan
14th Jul 2020 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST hours after they told the world they’d disappeared from the map, the Jacaranda Motor Lodge has made a quick recovery.

Owners Tony and Angie Stackhouse told The Daily Examiner that ever since the old Pacific Highway which runs past their motel was changed to Big River Way, they were unable to be found on Google Maps.

LOOK BACK: How motel went missing from the map after Pacific Highway change

Hours after the story went live, a Google spokeswoman contacted The Daily Examiner to confirm the address would be updated shortly.

“We use a number of different sources to accurately model the real world, including authoritative third party sources, contributions from users, and Street View and satellite imagery,” she said.

“Overall, this provides an accurate, up to date map, and when there are inaccuracies, we work to address as quickly as possible.

“As always, we encourage users to let us know when something is incorrect by using our ‘Report a Problem’ tool.”

Google's updated map that shows the marking of the Big River Way as it goes past the Jacaranda Motor Lodge.
Google's updated map that shows the marking of the Big River Way as it goes past the Jacaranda Motor Lodge.

Last night, the markings for the Big River Way made its debut, and while the motel address could still not be directly searched, the spokeswoman said that would be fixed shortly as well.

Ms Stackhouse said it was great to be back on the map again.

“We’re going to start doing more advertising,” she said. “Now they can find us we’ll try and get them coming.

“Now all we need is the road signs for Clarenza. We had a guy who has been staying here for 30 years who got lost in the new roadworks.

“It’s great to be back out there again.”

big river way clarence business clarence development clarence tourism jacaranda motor lodge old pacific highway pacific highway pacific motorway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Punishment fit the crime?

        premium_icon FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Punishment fit the crime?

        Rugby League ‘If the player says he didn’t really appreciate the word itself and its implications, then he needs some more education in this field and this could be the best avenue...

        Help available for people affected by shark tragedy

        Help available for people affected by shark tragedy

        News Counsellors and mental health workers to arrive at coastal community following...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

        premium_icon Witness the vital key in hit and run incident

        News THE driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday can expect to receive a...