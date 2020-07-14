FIXED: Missing motel gets back on the map

Owners of the Jacaranda Motor Lodge Tony and Angie Stackhouse are upset of the lack of signage for their new address – which has even dropped off Google Maps.

JUST hours after they told the world they’d disappeared from the map, the Jacaranda Motor Lodge has made a quick recovery.

Owners Tony and Angie Stackhouse told The Daily Examiner that ever since the old Pacific Highway which runs past their motel was changed to Big River Way, they were unable to be found on Google Maps.

Hours after the story went live, a Google spokeswoman contacted The Daily Examiner to confirm the address would be updated shortly.

“We use a number of different sources to accurately model the real world, including authoritative third party sources, contributions from users, and Street View and satellite imagery,” she said.

“Overall, this provides an accurate, up to date map, and when there are inaccuracies, we work to address as quickly as possible.

“As always, we encourage users to let us know when something is incorrect by using our ‘Report a Problem’ tool.”

Google's updated map that shows the marking of the Big River Way as it goes past the Jacaranda Motor Lodge.

Last night, the markings for the Big River Way made its debut, and while the motel address could still not be directly searched, the spokeswoman said that would be fixed shortly as well.

Ms Stackhouse said it was great to be back on the map again.

“We’re going to start doing more advertising,” she said. “Now they can find us we’ll try and get them coming.

“Now all we need is the road signs for Clarenza. We had a guy who has been staying here for 30 years who got lost in the new roadworks.

“It’s great to be back out there again.”