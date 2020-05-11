FIXER UPPER: 80-year-old bridges to be replaced in Clarence

The Middle Creek bridge, which will be replaced by Clarence Valley Council

TWO 80-year-old bridges in the Clarence will get a new lease on life from Clarence Valley Council.

Council has received funding from the Australian Government to replace two timber bridges over Middle Creek. The bridges on Kungala and Sherwood Creek roads are over 80 years old and are being upgraded to concrete structures.

“We’re getting two new concrete bridges for the community paid for by the Federal Government which is fantastic outcome,” Council Manager of Civil Services Alex Dalrymple said.

“Unfortunately, there will be road closures and diversions in place while the works take place.”

Work on both structures is due to start in June. The Kungala Road Bridge is estimated to re- open in October, while the Sherwood Creek Road Bridge will re-open in February 2021.

“We looked into installing temporary structures to allow the roads to remain open, however due to the nature of both sites, this was not possible, Mr Dalrymple said.

“Minimising the road closure duration is a priority. In the case of the Kungala Road upgrade we are using a new type of pre-assembled bridge which means a much faster upgrade. This was not possible for the Sherwood Creek Upgrade due to the longer deck span required at this site.

“This project is difficult because the bridge deck is very high above the usual water level and deep excavation is required to build the foundations and supports.”

Mr Dalrymple said that both new structures will cost less to maintain, be safer and bushfire resilient.

“We understand that road closures will inconvenience the local community while the works are taking place. However, both projects will bring long-term benefits to residents and Clarence Valley rate payers,” he said.