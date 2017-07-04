24°
Flag raising celebrates NAIDOC Week

Jarrard Potter | 4th Jul 2017 3:03 PM
PROUD: Northern NSW Local Health District Aboriginal health worker Carl Daley with elders Aunty Nita Taylor, Heather Monaghan and Herbert Duroux.
PROUD: Northern NSW Local Health District Aboriginal health worker Carl Daley with elders Aunty Nita Taylor, Heather Monaghan and Herbert Duroux.

A COMMITMENT from Grafton Base Hospital to embrace Indigenous communities has helped raise health outcomes, and the commitment was reaffirmed today at a NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony.

Organiser Carmel Monaghan said as an Indigenous worker at Grafton Base Hospital, the participation of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to embrace cultural beliefs has helped.

"We have worked towards bridging the gap for more access to positive health outcomes for many of our Indigenous people,” she said.

"This has been achieved by gaining and understanding of our Indigenous cultural and spiritual beliefs from Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and the Yaegl people, which has created a two-way learning process among staff and the Indigenous community.

"This has reflected on the Indigenous people to be more inclined to stay in the hospital to complete their treatment.”

This year's theme of NAIDOC Week is Our Languages Matter, and Ms Monaghan said language played an important role for Indigenous Australians.

"All of our languages matter and are important to us as Indigenous Australians,” she said.

"Languages are the breath of life for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. For tens of thousands of years they played a unique and central role in cultural identity, connecting people to their land and water, and spirituality and right through story and song.”

Topics:  grafton base hospital naidoc week naidoc week 2017

