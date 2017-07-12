Flamboyance stands out in crowd

ALL DECKED OUT: Douglas Petrisic, of Newcastle, has been coming to the July Racing Carnival since he turned 18.

IN A SEA of racegoers dressed in dark winter colours, you would have to be trying extremely hard to not notice Douglas Petrisic.

Decked out from head to toe in a brightly coloured, flowery suit, the racing lover was certainly difficult to miss.

When finding his multi-coloured suit, there was one particular reason why this number stood out to him.

"I got it from Lowes, and I got it so I don't get lost in the crowd," he said.

Hailing from Newcastle, Mr Petrisic has been coming to the July Racing Carnival since he was 18-years-old.

Now six years after turning 18, the avid racegoer said there are a lot of good things about going to the races, but even more good things about coming to Grafton for the July Racing Carnival.

"There are friendly people, the spectacle to watch and it's the best thing in Australia," he said.

"(Grafton) has a good country atmosphere, it's not like the mainstream (racecourses) like Randwick.

"It's a friendly atmosphere, a great punt and there are good facilities up here."

Mr Petrisic wasn't on a winning streak in the first half of Ramornie Day, but he was sticking to a few key rules he always follows when betting on races.

"I've got a second, second and a protest for first," Mr Petrisic said about his bets so far.

Having been in Grafton since Monday, the Mr Petrisic said he's been looking forward to one thing.

"I love the big day, Grafton Cup Day," he said.

As for his few tips?

"If it's winter, make sure you bring a suit jacket because it gets awfully cold," he said.

"And always have someone you can borrow money off."