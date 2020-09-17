The Olympic flame may have been extinguished in Sydney 20 years ago but the flicker of love it kindled among those in the city still burns strong.

Most famously Aussie Mary Donaldson met her future husband, Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark in the Slip Inn during his trip to the Olympics.

Four children and twenty years later that love affair is still going strong.

Also burning brightly four children and twenty years after first meeting on a platform at Sydney Olympic Park is the love affair of Mark and Lauren Hayes.

They had both been hired as casuals to work on the railways as customer service attendants and have remained together and with Sydney Trains - Mark as a driver and Lauren as a guard.

Mark and Lauren Hayes, with their children Anna, Penny and Angus, first locked eyes on a platform at Sydney Olympic Park working the Sydney Olympics. Picture: Brett Costello

"Mark and I were inducted together and we initially became great friends before falling in love years later, and now have a family on the south coast," Lauren said.

Mark added: "I thought Lauren was out of my league, but I took a shot and asked her out and she said yes, and the rest is history.

"There was such a great atmosphere at the Olympics and we both met so many wonderful and diverse people!"

Sydney Trains Chief Executive Suzanne Holden said: "So many of our people point to working at the Olympics as their career highlight and how wonderful to be able to meet your life partner in the process!

"Our people rose to the occasion during the Olympics, transporting a record 4.5 million people over 19 days and providing a world class service for Australian and international visitors."

Originally published as Flame still burns for Games couple, 20 years on