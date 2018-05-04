FLAMIN' LEGEND: Fred Ryan honoured for dedication

LIFE MEMBER: Fred Ryan was recently named as the first life member of the Woombah RFS.

AFTER nearly seven decades in the Rural Fire Service, Fred Ryan has been recognised for his dedication with the Woombah Rural Fire Service's first ever life member.

He might not be holding onto the hose any longer after suffering a stroke, but Mr Ryan is as dedicated as ever, eager to get back to meetings as soon as he's able.

"I've been a farmer all my life,” the 81-year-old said.

"I left school and when I was young I used to help my father burn cane.

"I think my firefighting days are over. I'd love to, but I don't think I'd be able to.”

He began his fire service in Harwood in 1951, before moving to Woombah, where he joined the fire brigade - where he has been a member for 52 years.

"There was no shed then, they build the shed at my house,” Mr Ryan said.

"Eventually we moved up to where the shed is now.”

Mr Ryan said he can remember when they didn't have fire trucks, and they had to come from the southside of the river over the Harwood ferry.

"When I first joined, we only had a bucket and a bag to look after things, since then we've got two trucks now and... we're going well.”

In his time with the fire service, Mr Ryan has battled fires from Woodburn to Halfway Creek.

On Saturday, Chris Gulaptis, mayor Jim Simmons, family, friends and the Woombah Fire Brigade gathered to celebrate his life membership.

"It felt pretty good. The Rural Fire Service was there, they presented me with everything, we had supper and I really enjoyed it.”