Flash flooding causes traffic and train nightmare

Flash flooding across parts of the southeast have caused massive delays for residents, as water spills across roads and train lines.

Flash flooding across parts of the southeast have caused massive delays for residents, as water spills across roads and train lines.

WET weather continues to wreak havoc on the southeast, as torrential rainfall leads to flash flooding and transportation nightmares.

Trains west of Brisbane have been cancelled due to flash flooding, while buses are being forced to divert.

According to TransLink, Ipswich and Rosewood trains have been suspended between Wacol and Gailes, while buses in the Centenary suburbs are forced to miss key stops following the downpour.

Customers can expect delays of up to 90 minutes.

Ipswich/ Rosewood line trains are suspended between Wacol and Gailes stations in both directions due to flooding. Customers can expect delays of up to 90 minutes. Replacement buses are en route. https://t.co/xivW4iEnSh #TLAlert #TLIpswichline pic.twitter.com/L8H0aRueel — TransLink (@TransLinkSEQ) February 9, 2020

The transport bungles come as rain continues to belt suburbs in Brisbane's southwest.

Just under 50mm of rain was recorded in Wacol within half an hour, and 55mm fell in Pullenvale within one hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) recorded over 100mm in other parts of the southeast,

including 105mm in Warwick and up to 140mm in Stradbroke.

The Mt Lindesay Hwy is closed at Browns Plains, while motorists are advised the Logan Mwy may soon also be shut due to flash flooding.

Police advise that some roads in Browns Plains, Loganlea, Kingston and Marsden are also impacted by water.

Flood water has caused significant disruption to residents in Brisbane’s south west. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Residents in flood prone areas are reminded to keep safe and avoid driving in heavy rain.

Official messaging from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and to remain aware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500 and keep up to date with what's happening in your area on www.bom.gov.au or on 1300 659 210