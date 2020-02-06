Flash flooding starts in the Valley

Flash flooding begins on the Orara Way between Lanitza Service Station and Curlew Drive.

DRIVERS have been left stranded by flash flooding on the Orara Way south of Grafton.

Some drivers on the Orara Way between Grafton and Coffs Harbour were stuck just kilometres from home by rising floodwaters that was approaching 400mL at 6.45pm.

With fast flowing water streaming across the road at a section between Lanitza service station and Curlew Drive, only some four-wheel-drive vehicles braved the torrent.

There were several cars stranded either side of the floodwaters with other drivers opting to turn back.

Another section of the Orara Way is submerged in water.

There were also several other sections of the Orara Way submerged, as the rain continued to pour down.

With more rain predicted, drivers should take care if driving through the area.