Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flash flooding begins on the Orara Way between Lanitza Service Station and Curlew Drive.
Flash flooding begins on the Orara Way between Lanitza Service Station and Curlew Drive.
News

Flash flooding starts in the Valley

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Feb 2020 7:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS have been left stranded by flash flooding on the Orara Way south of Grafton.

Some drivers on the Orara Way between Grafton and Coffs Harbour were stuck just kilometres from home by rising floodwaters that was approaching 400mL at 6.45pm.

With fast flowing water streaming across the road at a section between Lanitza service station and Curlew Drive, only some four-wheel-drive vehicles braved the torrent.

There were several cars stranded either side of the floodwaters with other drivers opting to turn back.

Another section of the Orara Way is submerged in water.
Another section of the Orara Way is submerged in water.

There were also several other sections of the Orara Way submerged, as the rain continued to pour down.

With more rain predicted, drivers should take care if driving through the area.

clarence valley flash flooding orara way
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

        UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

        Weather An intense coastal trough is bringing heavy rain to parts of eastern New South Wales, with heavy rainfall causing flash flooding and closing Orara Way

        Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        premium_icon Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        Crime Police allege pair hit road spikes and fled on foot after crashing

        Chinese fortune wears off as final CRJC races are washed out

        premium_icon Chinese fortune wears off as final CRJC races are washed out

        Horses They battled hard but in the end the rain prevailed at the Clarence River Jockey...

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

        Cricket Is there a way around a washout victory for the Sydney Sixers? Find out what we...