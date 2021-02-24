FLASH FLOODS: Heavy rains lash Lower Clarence

Flash floods and fallen trees blocked roads yesterday afternoon as rainfall figures in parts of the Lower Clarence topped the state for the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

The township of Lawrence recorded the heaviest falls with 133mm recorded, followed by 112 mm at Boyles Bridge near Corindi, 82mm at Tabulam and 73mm at Woolgoolga as widespread rain swept through the north of the state throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Low-lying area inundated near Lawrence.

The concentration of heavy falls in the Lower Clarence resulted in a second dose of bad luck for fledgling family tourist attraction the Peach Farm at Mororo.

On October 31 the family run business suffered thousands of dollars of damage after a freak hail storm destroyed much of the farm’s netting and crops.

The family woke up this morning to discover a weather event had caused significant damage to the property once again.

“150mm last night so more chaos at the peach farm,” a post on the business’s Facebook page read.

“We reckon maybe one or two foot (depth of water) through the cafe area, orchard and down the driveway.

“Clean up today so we can reopen tomorrow. Animals all good and ‘high and not quite dry’, but fed and happy.”