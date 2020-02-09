FLASH FLOODS: Pacific Hwy diversions in place

Water over the road immediately to the north and south of South Grafton is impacting Pacific Highway traffic.

Water over the road immediately to the north and south of South Grafton is impacting Pacific Highway traffic. Live Traffic NSW

DEVELOPING STORY: SES called to multiple flood rescues in the Clarence

MOTORISTS travelling on the Pacific Highway tonight are advised to exercise caution and observe signs as heavy rain causing flash flooding grips the region.

Water over the Pacific Highway to the north and south of South Grafton is impacting traffic. Water is flowing across the highway near Duncans Rd immediately to the north of Grafton's city limits, and at Tyson St immediately to the south of Grafton's city limits.

Light vehicles travelling along the highway are being diverted along Centenary Drive, while Grafton motorists wishing to access the Pacific Hwy are being urged to travel south along Armidale Rd and Old Lilypool Rd.

Heavy vehicles may remain on the highway.

Transport for NSW advises motorists to avoid driving through floodwaters.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

SOUTH GRAFTON: Flooding is affecting the Pacific Hwy at Duncans Rd and Tyson St. Light vehicles need to use Centenary Dr instead. Heavy vehicles can stay on the hwy. Take care through the area. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) February 8, 2020

Grafton has received persisted heavy rains throughout the night, receiving a total of 83.2mm between 1pm and 11pm, including 21.2mm of rain between 8pm and 9pm, causing inundation to many roads in low lying areas and catching several motorists off guard with the SES called out to multiple incidents.

Click here get the latest updates on all the latest Clarence Valley weather articles from The Daily Examiner.

In the Clarence Valley, many roads have been closed due to flooding.

Road closures/warnings

Closed

1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)

Road closed due to flooding

2. Armidale Road - Hortons Creek (Closed)

Armidale Road at Hortons Creek is closed due to bridge and side track washout

3. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)

Road closed water over road

4. Geregarrow Road (Closed)

Water over road - road closed

5. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over the road

6. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)

Bridge Closed water over the road

7. Orara Way at School Lane (Closed)

Orara Way at School Lane closed due to flooding

8. Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (Closed)

Road closed water over road

9. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Water over Road - bridge closed

10. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)

Road closed due to flood water damage

11. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Closed)

Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing closed due to water over road

Caution

1. Armidale Road - Tyringham (Caution)

Armidale Road low weight and length restrictions apply - single vehicles only

2. Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road (Caution)

3. Coaldale Road (Caution)

4. Frickers Road (Caution)

Frickers Road closed due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

5. Kangaroo Creek Road (Caution)

Kangaroo Creek Road - bridge is out but side track in place

6. Laytons Range Road (Caution)

Laytons Range Road is closed at Armidale Road due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

7. McIntyres Lane (Caution)

Caution - shoulder washout and damage to drainage culvert

8. Mulquinneys Road (Caution)

9. Palmers Channel Northbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Northbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

10. Palmers Channel Southbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Southbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

11. Somervale Road (Caution)

Rough surface around bridge please use caution

12. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Caution)

Drivers to use caution there may be water over road near Bostock Road.