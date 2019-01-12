Menu
The PAcific Highway with water rushing across it at Swan Creek. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
FLASHBACK: 2011 January floods

ebony stansfield
by
12th Jan 2019 8:00 PM
ABOUT eight years ago more than 10 thousand people in places such as Yamba, Iluka, Copmanhurst, Wooli and Minnie Water were isolated as a result of the biggest flooding in the Clarence Valley.

Less than three days after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers, which included a flood watch for the Clarence and Orara rivers, the Clarence Valley received almost 150mm of rain.

Communities across the Lower Clarence gathered their belongings and prepared to evacuate as gauges fell upriver. While a number of residents chose to remain in their homes, primary producers moved stock to higher ground.

State Emergency Services and NSW Police issued numerous amount of warnings noting residents to avoid swimming, walking and driving through flood waters.

An emergency evacuation centre was established at the Grafton Hockey Centre in Fisher Park with fewer of 20 people residing there.

The Clarence River reached its peak of about 7.7 metres on January 11 in Grafton and then fell slowly.

On January 12, Former NSW premier Kristina Keneally visited Grafton and declared the Clarence Valley a natural disaster zone after viewing flood damage from the air.

The premier stood at the Prince St levee overlooking the flood waters, while downriver the SES issued evacuation orders for the communities of Ulmarra, Brushgrove and Cowper as the Clarence River came close to topping the Ulmarra levee.

