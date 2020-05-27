FLASHBACK: Magpies legend reflects on glory days of ‘84

Michael Randall played a pivotal role on route to the grand final for the all-conquering Lower Clarence Magpies of 1984.

Michael Randall played a pivotal role on route to the grand final for the all-conquering Lower Clarence Magpies of 1984.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The afternoon of Sunday, September 16, 1984 is one that shines like a ray of sunlight in the memory of Maclean’s Michael Randall. It was the day he and a “bunch of blokes who enjoyed each other’s company” achieved the holy grail of bush footy - the Group One Rugby League premiership.

What’s more, Lower Clarence’s 25-8 win came at the expense of upriver rivals Grafton Ghosts, who two weeks earlier had beaten the Magpies for a spot in the grand final.

“I remember it well,” Randall said. “We played together as a team.

“We were always confident we were going to win it to be honest, even though Ghosts beat us into the grand final.

“We had some pretty special talent in that side, Wayne McCarron and Stephen Laurie were special players, Lawrence Mercy, and gun coach Johnny Brown who moulded us into a great team.”

Lower Clarence had all three grades in the 1984 grand final, but only prevailed in first grade.

The side’s depth was tested with notable names on the sideline including Dwayne Breckenridge with a broken arm, and Laurie himself on the bench nursing an ankle injury and not entering the fray until late in the second half.

But it was the preliminary final at McKittrick Park on September 9 that DEX sports editor Max Godbee remarked was Randall’s “best game of the year until replaced after injury 12 minutes into the second spell”.

“It was the game of the year and one which the Magpies just managed to pull out of the fire,” Godbee wrote.

“Five times the lead changed hands while twice the scores were level pegging and the crowd, very pro-Lower Clarence, roared in appreciation or anguish throughout the 80 minutes.”

Lower Clarence five-eighth Michael Randall is wrapped up by a Ballina defender in the 1984 Group 1 Rugby League preliminary final win at McKittrick Park, South Grafton.

Randall set up the Magpies’ first try and scored the second in the thrilling 23-17 win over Ballina Seagulls.

Each time Randall’s chipping skills came to the fore. As Godbee reported, for the first of the Magpies tries his chip “bounced low as he swooped on it so he toed it ahead over the line and Stephen Laurie won the race to touch down under the cross bar”.

Lower Clarence centre Stephen Laurie is tackled high by Ballina centre Grant Anderson in the 1984 Group 1 Rugby League preliminary final 23-17 win at McKittrick Park, South Grafton. Going underneath the rugged centre is Anderson's centre partner Col Wisemantle.

Then with two minutes in the half remaining, “it was the brilliance of Randall once more”, as he regathered his own chip kick and “swerved past the defence to race away” to secure a 12-6 lead.

“Ballina was always noted for their big hard forwards and defensive line,” Randall recalled. “If we can’t go through, we’ll go over them.”

Greg Essery brought Ballina right back into the match with a bumping, barging try just three minutes into the second half and set up a try for centre Col Wisemantle five minutes later, for the Seagulls third touchdown and a 16-12 advantage.

The try which again evened the scores was a “topliner”.

“Fullback Ken Laurie fielded a clearing kick inside his own half and passed straight to winger Lawrence Mercy,” Godbee’s report said. “Mercy was trapped on the sideline but kicked deep ahead. His opposing winger shouldered him out of the way in the race for the ball but Mercy recovered, raced past him, regathered and scored as the Lower Clarence supporters yelled themselves hoarse.”

A field goal by Ballina five-eighth Allan Halpin with 13 minutes to go, taking the score to 17-16, seemed like it might be enough to give the Seagulls victory.

But Randall’s replacement Steven Breckenridge, who had earlier figured prominently in the Under 18 game, scored the winning try when centre and captain Garry Chapman changed the point of attack cut back infield and handed the youngster the narrowest of gaps to race over in the corner. Chapman converted from near the touchline and just before full time added the icing with a left-footed field goal.

Coach John Brown described the Lower Clarence effort as a “real gutsy performance”.

“We lost a number of players injured after last week’s hard semi-final but their replacements and the four reserves I send on all had tremendous games,” he said.

“We can’t wait to have another go at Grafton next week.”

Randall was originally named at halfback for the preliminary final but shuffled to five-eighth in place of Stephen Woods. Darren King was called up from reserve grade to play halfback, and was awarded man of the match in the process.

“But Darren got dropped back to reserve grade for the grand final,” Randall said.

“This Friday is his 60th birthday - couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke.”