FLASHBACK: Through the pages of The Daily Examiner
FROM celebrating our local events and people to breaking news of a global scale, as an editor there is nothing better than a cracking front page. The Daily Examiner editor Bill North has selected his favourite page ones from his three years in the chair.
“I will miss the utility of a front page,” Mr North said. “We’ll still be in the business of writing solid headlines online, but nothing has quite the same impact as a splash in permanent ink.
“Here’s a few stand out for me for a variety of reasons, from major news events captured to heartfelt stories told; campaigns, milestones and editorial achievements; celebrating local traditions and sporting rivalries; and simply the creativity to offer an alternative perspective to the norm.
“A lot of hands and minds go into a quality front page concept, and during my time as editor I’ve been fortunate to have the daily expertise of Lismore-based Isobel Rodgers as our designer, as well as access to a central team of graphic design experts led by Paul Stuart on the Sunshine Coast.
“I thank them all dearly and this front page montage is dedicated to them.”