The Daily Examiner editor Bill North has selected his favourite page ones from his three years in the chair.
News

FLASHBACK: Through the pages of The Daily Examiner

27th Jun 2020 12:54 AM
FROM celebrating our local events and people to breaking news of a global scale, as an editor there is nothing better than a cracking front page. The Daily Examiner editor Bill North has selected his favourite page ones from his three years in the chair.

“I will miss the utility of a front page,” Mr North said. “We’ll still be in the business of writing solid headlines online, but nothing has quite the same impact as a splash in permanent ink.

“Here’s a few stand out for me for a variety of reasons, from major news events captured to heartfelt stories told; campaigns, milestones and editorial achievements; celebrating local traditions and sporting rivalries; and simply the creativity to offer an alternative perspective to the norm.

“A lot of hands and minds go into a quality front page concept, and during my time as editor I’ve been fortunate to have the daily expertise of Lismore-based Isobel Rodgers as our designer, as well as access to a central team of graphic design experts led by Paul Stuart on the Sunshine Coast.

“I thank them all dearly and this front page montage is dedicated to them.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

