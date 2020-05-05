Flat out on flatpack runs

BEING stuck at home can get you thinking about your house a lot more. Things that need being done, ideas you’ve been meaning to realise and interior upgrades, however small, can be amplified if you are spending a lot more time eyeballing the problems everyday.

One of the most popular, and affordable ways to transform a room or sort out a problem like storage is of course everyone’s favourite flatpack hero Ikea.

Let’s face it, most Clarence Valley dwellers have either made a trip to the Brisbane store or know someone that has.

At the moment its problematic getting your Swedish fix because the Queensland borders are still closed and who want to drive all the way to Sydney, right?

And then there’s the issue of building the damn stuff. There wouldn’t be one person out that hasn’t picked up the allen key without reading the instructions properly and turned a 10 minute job into a two-hour exercise in frustration.

But there is a company that can help solve both those dilemmas right away.

The Big Swedish Store Run brings Ikea to the Clarence Valley, with an affordable solution for the shopping, transport and delivery of Ikea goods without having to leave your home.

North Coast operators Sarah and Luke Pastyn said the Swedish giant is one of the most recognisable brands in the world, loved by every generation for its affordable and stylish home solutions. “Unfortunately for people residing outside of metropolitan areas, Ikea is a whole day’s excursion, and getting furniture transported to regional areas is hugely expensive,” Sarah said. “Big Swedish Store Run eliminates all of these problems, and provides anyone in homes or businesses a simple, cost effective way to shop for Ikea.”

Sarab said the idea for an Ikea delivery service was conceived in May 2014, when a young Suffolk Park family (near Byron Bay) longed to be closer to the Big Swedish Store so they could access their cute and affordable infant furniture.

“By creating a Facebook page and texting friends and family, the Big Swedish Store Run was born.”

She said two weeks later a three-tonne truck was hired, and was delivering a full load of Ikea furniture and household items to local homes.

A Grafton job installed by Luke Pastyn from Big Swedish Store Run.

“Within six months the run had already increased from fortnightly to weekly deliveries. It was clear from the outset that Big Swedish Store Run was going to solve a problem for many people.”

Six years later Big Swedish Store Run is the market leader in servicing Northern NSW with husband and wife team Luke and Sarah always happy to help Clarence Valley residents with anything from a bookcase to an entire kitchen.

At the moment Sarah said the service they offer is hugely popular in this strange landscape we all find ourselves in.

“We have adapted our business to navigate through this unusual period, by offering contactless delivery and always being flexible to meet people’s needs, Sarah said.

“And more importantly, we’re are able to access the Brisbane store.”

To find out more or get a quote, call Sarah 0401 880 170 or Luke 0410 407 247 or visit their website bigswedishstorerun.com.au

.