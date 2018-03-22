Flickerfest to light up Saraton's big screen

AUSTRALIA'S premier short film festival Flickerfest is heading back to the Clarence with a new arsenal of hilarious entertaining and thought-provoking micro cinema from across the country.

Celebrating 27 years in 2018 Flickerfest remains Australia's leading Academy Accredited and BAFTA recognised short film festival, ensuring it continues to present A-list short film programs recognised among the best in the world.

Flickerfest is excited to be bringing its national tour to Grafton on Saturday, April 7, as part of the upcoming Plunge event the Clarence Valley's month-long Arts & Culture Festival.

Set for the Saraton Theatre once again the program will be showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts including the dramatic and inspiring Miro, an Aboriginal Western short film staring Mark Coles Smith; and the delightfully quirky and creatively animated Martha The Monster, starring the voices of actress Rose Byrne and her husband Bobby Cannavale.

Martha the Monster features the voice of Australian actor Rose Byrne.

Flickerfest is also pleased to include the incredible short film Second Best from AACTA award winning director, writer, producer and actor Alyssa McClelland.

Second Best, a dark comedy about the power of identical twin sisters and the unbreakable bond that binds them, was filmed on location in Canberra and saw Alyssa take home the award for Best Direction in an Australian Short Film during the Flickerfest Awards ceremony in Bondi in January this year.

In Kill Off, American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer stars as Sonja, a woman with an intellectual disability who forms an unlikely friendship with a Sudanese refugee.

Flickerfest programs present a selection of entertaining, inspiring and award-winning films hand-picked from the festival's 2500 entries, giving regional Flickerfest audiences the first look at the hottest shorts in the world today.

Don't miss Flickerfest 2018 when it arrives at the Saraton Theatre, Grafton on April 7. Tickets $17/15/12.50 and available Saraton or from their website.