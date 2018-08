Flight deals you can't miss: $1 return airfares on offer

PAY to go, come back for just a dollar.

Tigerair is again offering its popular $1 return fare deal from just about all of its destinations -- for two days only.

The routes are:

Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine)><Sydney: From $108.95 one-way, return for $1

Cairns><Brisbane: From $99.95 one-way, return for $1

Cairns><Sydney: From $144.95 one way, return for $1

Cairns><Melbourne: From $146.95 one way, return for $1

Gold Coast><Sydney: From $71.95 one-way, return for $1

Gold Coast><Melbourne: From $98.95 one-way, return for $1

Gold Coast><Hobart: From $129.95 one-way, return for $1

Brisbane><Sydney: From $79.95 one-way, return for $1

Brisbane><Melbourne: From $109.95 one-way, return for $1

Brisbane><Canberra: From $109.95 one-way, return for $1

Brisbane><Adelaide: From $124.95 one-way, return for $1

Brisbane><Darwin: From $109.95 one-way, return for $1

Melbourne><Hobart: From $69.95 one-way, return for $1

Melbourne><Adelaide: From $78.95 one-way, return for $1

Melbourne><Canberra: From $99.95 one-way, return for $1

Sydney><Coffs Harbour: From $69.95 one-way, return for $1

Sydney><Melbourne: From $83.95 one-way, return for $1

Sydney><Adelaide: From $91.95 one-way, return for $1

Weekend Fare Frenzy

Jetstar's Weekend Fare Frenzy deal ends at 11.59pm Monday August 20, with cheap one-way fares from a number of airports including:

Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine)><Sydney: From $69 one way (travel October 18 to December 4)

Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine)><Melbourne: From $69 one way (travel October 18 to December 4)

Cairns><Gold Coast: From $79 (travel October 9 - December 5)

Cairns><Melbourne: From $115 (travel October 9 - December 5)

Cairns><Darwin: From $99 (travel October 9 - December 5)

Gold Coast<>Cairns: From $79 (travel October 9 - December 5)

Click Frenzy - HUGE travel sale

Meanwhile, a huge Click Frenzy sale is due to start online from 7pm Tuesday, promising amazing deals on flights, hotels, packages, tours, experiences and more.

The deals include a 77% off villa stay in Bali, South Pacific Cruises starting at $99 a night, nine-day tours in Asia starting from $666 per person and a Caribbean cruise that will save you 40% off.

But if you want to take part, you'll have to subscribe to Click Frenzy before the sale begins.

Click Frenzy Travel runs from 7pm AEST on Tuesday, August 21 until 7pm AEST on Wednesday, August 22 at clickfrenzy.com.au.