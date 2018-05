Flipped car at Banyabba on Thursday, May 2018

IT WASN'T a good morning driving on Clarence Valley roads for the occupant of this vehicle that flipped while towing a caravan.

Yesterday at about 11.14am, the flip occurred near Banyabba, near Coaldale, on the Summerland Way.

The driver of the 4WD, a man aged in his late 60s, was trapped for a short time before being removed from the vehicle.

He was treated on the scene of the collision and taken to Grafton Base Hospital complaining of lower back pain.

