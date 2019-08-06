FLIPPED OUT: Who's taken Yamba's top town title?

10 YEARS ago, Australian Traveller named Yamba as it's best town in Australia, and the Clarence Valley handled the news with pride.

Sure, we already knew Yamba had a laid back coastal vibe, great hinterland, amazing surf beaches and a brewing cafe culture.

With the accolades, the tourists who usually only filled the town in summer came earlier, and more often, and gradually transformed Yamba into a vibrant all-year round destination.

Yamba's iconic Main Beach is one of the attractions that competes with Byron Bay for visitor credit.

In 2019, Australian Traveller magazine has again rated the town ins Australia, and we don't want to say familiarity breeds contempt, but Yamba has fallen down the list to number seven.

And sure, seventh out of thousands of towns around this great country probably isn't too bad, but the question needs to be asked, which town could possibly be better than Yamba.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Yallingup.

Yallingup beach Mike Archer

Less than three hours south of the nearest state capital in Perth, Western Australia, Yallingup is a small coastal surf community. Sounds familiar, but maybe we should let the proud mayor of Busselton Grant Henley, which annexes Yallingup describe the town.

"Yallingup's got it all. World class surf beaches, picturesque hinterland, funky cafes... and a laid back friendly vibe,” he said.

"Sound like a number one top town? It certainly does.”

Actually, it sounds a lot like Yamba.

Mr Henley continues.

"We'll match your pretty ocean sunrise with the most stunning ocean sunset you're ever likely to see,” he said tongue-in-cheek.

"What's more you can sit back and watch it enjoying a class of delectable home grown chardy, catch site of the migrating whales and listening to the waves roll onto the sandy white shore. Sound amazing Yamba?”

Sounds like Yamba again, if you ask us, although Yallingup sits on the fringe of the Margaret River wine country, so they do have that in their favour. And if you were wondering if their surf beaches were as iconic as ours, yeah, there's that Margaret River thing again. It goes alright.

Looking over Yallingup beach Andrew Semark

Putting his serious hat back on, Mr Henry congratulated all the towns around Australia who made the top ten.

"It's a fantastic achievement, but 2019 is our year to shine, and we're shining bright!” he said.

Mr Henry has had media attention from across the country, including newspapers from other top ten places, including a small newspaper on the east coast.

He's even visited Yamba on a seven month caravan trip with his family.

When did he visit? 2009. When Yamba stood on top of the tree. He's obviously a decent judge of a place.

Back to the official ratings, deputy editor of Australian Traveller Dan Down said Yallingup was now a highlight of any Western Australia itinerary.

"It's all thanks to its wild surf beaches, acclaimed local wineries and world-renowned culinary scene underpinned by hot restaurant openings and the star-chef-driven Western Australia Gourmet Escape festival,” he said.

I mean, sure if you like those things.

And as of the other places which beat Yamba down into seventh, they're no name places you've never heard of . Something about Byron, Noosa, Alice Springs. Who's ever heard of those places?

The message is, if you love Yamba and you find yourself on the flipside of Australia, give Yallingup a visit. Apparently it's so special, they'll even arrange for the sun to go down over the water for you.