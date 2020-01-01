Flipping out for Yamba’s new water park

SUMMER FUN: Taylor Daugherty, 8, Adelyn Hodge, 10 and Lacey McDougall, 11 are stoked to try out Yamba's brand new water park.

GROWING up by the Clarence River, Harry Fahey spent most of his free time in the water, now he has brought his childhood adventures to Yamba with a brand-new water park.

It has only been open for two weeks but already Jungle Float Yamba is a raging success with kids and kids at heart keen for a little adventure.

The floating water park boasts two trampolines, a rope swing, water slide and jumping platforms.

"The response has been great locally and from around the place have been enjoying it," Mr Fahey said.

"We've had a lot of groups of kids, the parents who tag along with the kids seem to have the most fun and get the most joy out of it."

PLAY TIME: Jungle Float Yamba is open every day this Summer.

Mr Fahey spotted the water park on the Gold Coast last year, and when it's former owner could no longer keep it, he brought it south for Clarence kids to enjoy.

"Growing up on the river in Grafton we've always set up rope swings and trampolines in the water and just in the river all the time, so it's pretty much everything I grew up with all in one area," he said.

"All the kids that go on it seem to have a different idea of which one is the most fun, the big trampolines, the side, the rope swing, the high jump."

Mr Fahey said sessions are already booking up and keen parkgoers can book ahead or turn up and try their luck.

Hour-long sessions are available from 9-5pm everyday of summer. Prices start from $20 per session, book online at junglefloatyamba.com.au or call 0432 496 449 or 0400 553 117. For ages 4 and up.