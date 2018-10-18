Menu
2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen Holly Blundell and 2017 Matron of Honour Patricia Hewitt try on some outfits at Lasting Impressions ahead of this week's Jacaranda Fashion Parade. Adam Hourigan
Flipping over fashion collections for Jacaranda parade

Adam Hourigan
18th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

IF HOLLY Blundell was nervous about being in the spotlight when she modelled at last year's Jacaranda Fashion Parade, she didn't need to worry.

"I modelled with dad last year, and he stole the show,” she said.

"He did somersaults down the catwalk, he took his clothes off, there are people this year coming back because of him,” she laughed.

Will there be a repeat performance this Saturday night?

"They'll get me instead,” Holly's mother Lynne said. "And I won't be out to compete with him.”

Holly said she enjoyed the modelling experience so much she went straight out and bought her favourite outfit from the night, a dress from Cotton On.

For current Matron of Honour Patricia Hewitt, she said she was more used to dressing the girls out the back than modelling it.

"Now it's all eyes on me,” she said. "My favourite was a lovely pant suit that was from Lasting Impressions.”

The fashion parade is one of the last major events before the current party give back their titles at the Queen Crowning, and Ms Hewitt said she was becoming more reluctant to give it up.

"I've enjoyed it so much, it's coming very quickly.”

The fashion parade will be held in the showroom at Grafton Toyota and the special purple carpet will be rolled out from 7pm this Saturday night. The Jacaranda parties from this year and last year, as well as a few "special guests” will model clothes from the spring/summer collections of fashion houses from throughout the area.

Tickets are $20 or $15 for u/18 and there are complimentary canapes and champagne on arrival.

