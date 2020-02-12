Menu
FLOOD ALERT: Clarence residents warned to prepare now

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Feb 2020 9:39 AM

RESIDENTS in the Coutts Crossing and surrounding areas have been warned to prepare for significant flood conditions as early as tomorrow afternoon.

"Although the levels at Coutts this morning are only 8.3 metres, it's predicted that water levels will reach 12 metres by Thursday," SES Clarence Valley local commander Sue Chapple said.

"Fortunately, we're sending an experienced team from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to give residents support."

Ms Chapple said that stocking up on supplies prior to the flood's arrival would be beneficial.

"And anyone in isolated areas, please don't take risks and drive through flooded roads," she said.

"Make a phone call first to neighbours or the SES on 132 500."

Meanwhile, residents in the Glenreagh are already facing rising water levels.

"After significant rain, Glenreagh has gone up to 10.25 metres and is predicted to reach 13 metres by lunchtime," Ms Chapple said.

FOR EMERGENCY HELP IN FLOOD PHONE THE SES ON 132 500

 

 

MORE>> CLARENCE ROADS IMPACTED BY FLOOD WATERS

 

CURRENT WATER LEVELS

 

Grafton - 1.069m (minor flooding)

Rogans Bridge - 1.960m (moderate flooding)

Orara, Bawden Bridge - 9.989m (minor flooding)

Nymboida D/S Weir - 6.711m (minor flooding)

Ulmarra - 0.872m (minor flooding)

Brushgrove - 0.823m (minor flooding)

 

Lake Wooloweyah - 0.399m (minor flooding)

clarence flood clarence weather ses
Grafton Daily Examiner

