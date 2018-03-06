Expert flood advice comes to the Valley

A VISIT from six Dutch university students could have planted the seed that grows into a change in the way authorities tackle flood mitigation in the Clarence Valley.

The six Masters students from the Delft University of Technology visited the Valley late last month as part of a combined project with their university, Clarence Valley Council and Monash University.

The students were looking at the feasibility of translating a Dutch Government flood mitigation concept called Room for the River, to the Clarence Valley.

A spokesman for the students said their visit was part of a Masters degree project for the students.

"We are a combined group of Hydraulic Engineering and Structural Engineering students and we all have a Bachelor in Civil Engineering," he said.

"In the Master studies program of the Delft University of Technology it is possible to do a multidisciplinary project and most of the time this is a project in a foreign country."

He said the council's floodplain engineer, Kieran McAndrew, saw possibilities to try the Dutch methods of protecting urban areas from floods.

"As Dutchmen we could say that we are very familiar with protecting ourselves against the water from the ocean and the rivers," the group spokesman said.

"Half of the area of the Netherlands is below mean sea level, so we're required to keep an eye out.

"The main concept of the project is the fact that instead of raising levees they are trying to look for flood mitigation measures in horizontal sense.

"The rivers are provided with more space, so that in case of flood some areas are flooded on purpose, but in such a way that the river can be controlled.

"In our project report we will try to apply this Dutch method in the Clarence Valley and find out if there are possibilities in reducing the impact on the urban areas in the Clarence Valley."

During their visit to the Valley the three students toured Grafton and the Lower Clarence area, inspecting the levees and talking with residents about their experiences during floods.

"We have absorbed lots of information about the Clarence Valley and all the measures that have been taken over the decades," said the group's spokesman.

"One of the most interesting notions that we took from those days is that the rainfall intensity is much higher than in the Netherlands, which maybe requires a different approach and the perception about flooding is also different.

"The 2013 flood was close to overtopping the levees and subsequently close to water into the town.

"We like to prevent these kind of near misses in the future and provide dry feet to the people in Grafton."

Mr McAndrew said the students' project had the potential to improve local flood mitigation.

"Council is happy to support and help research projects where it can - especially when the outcomes of such research have the potential to improve floodplain risk management strategies," he said.

"The council saw this as an opportunity for council and the students alike.

"The support council offered the students was not financial, but council staff have been working with the researchers and provided them guidance on local conditions and access to local information."