Flood fears for Palmers Island

NO THANKS: Flood waters inundate the site of the proposed development in 2013. Neighbour Teena Downes says the shipyard with the wall and 3m of fill will be enough to push flood water into her house.

YAMBA Kennels and Cattery owners Teena and Garry Downes have genuine fears Yamba Engineering and Welding's proposal to build a shipyard opposite their home business will be a disaster for them.

"With all the fill and the big acoustic barrier needed for the site, the hydrologists say it could lift the level of a one-in-100-year flood about 10cm," Mrs Downes said.

"That's not much you might think. But for us it will mean flood water coming into our house."

The couple say floods cause enough chaos by inundating the kennels and disrupting their business but so far their house has remained dry - and they want it to stay that way.

"We don't understand how this business can come along and be allowed to disrupt everyone else," Mrs Downes said.

She said the other worry was the increased speed of the flood water coming across the island.

"It's going to force tens of megalitres of water into a smaller space, so the flow will be stronger and could cause more damage," she said.

Former Yamba moteliers Graham and Bronnie Lees plan to go ahead with building their retirement dream home, even though it could be in the shadow of the 8m-high acoustic barrier.

"They've just approved our DA for a residential development so I don't know what's going on there," Mrs Lees said.

"We've just harvested our first crop of soya beans and we learn we could have a shipyard built next door to us.

"It just doesn't feel right but we're hoping it works out for the best."

Mrs Lees said another couple on the other side of them, Paul and Margy Dougherty, were furious the possibility for the development had resurfaced.

"They're a bit further away but that wall is still going to be the dominant feature they see from their house," Mrs Lees said.

Fishing Haven Holiday Park co-owner Sarah Hutchinson said some of Mr Collingburn's claims were laughable.

"I read where he said the acoustic barrier would be invisible or inconspicuous," she said.

"We have these white umbrellas above the tables at our little outdoor cafe that are about 2m tall. The land's so flat around here you can see them from a kilometre away.

"And Bill reckons an 8m-high wall sitting on about 3m of fill is going to be inconspicuous."

The couple are worried what effect the shipyard operation could have on the wildlife and particularly the fish.

Mrs Hutchinson said driving the massive pile on the new Harwood Bridge had scared off the fish as far downstream as Palmers Island.

"It's only starting to get back to normal now," she said.

"What's going to happen to the fishing if there's a lot of activity at the site?"

Mrs Hutchinson said she and her husband, Matthew, had travelled around a lot of Australia before settling on Palmers Island as the place to buy a business and put down roots.

"Look at it," she said.

"It's so beautiful and peaceful here.

"Why would you want to put a big factory in the middle of it?"