FLOOD FLASHBACK: Navigating those highs and lows

Challinor St resident Doreen Jefferies shows the depth of the 1967 flood when it covered the street. It was the last time floodwaters entered Grafton before the levee walls were built.

WHEN the 1967 floodwater surrounded Val and Doreen Jefferies' house in Challinor St, Grafton, the young mum was almost too busy washing nappies to worry about it.

"My daughter Sandra was just three weeks old when the floods arrived in June, 1967,” Mrs Jefferies said.

Mrs Jefferies still lives in her home, now within sight of the North St levee wall.

"Val and I moved here in 1961 just after we were married,” she said.

The couple had already lived through one flood, in 1963, so they knew what to expect.

"Funnily enough I was pregnant with my son, Stephen, in that flood, so for both floods I wasn't really able to be much help to anyone either time,” she said.

Doreen's husband Val, son Stephen and their dog Snowy in the little boat he used to get around in the floodwater.

All but one of the houses in the street was built up and none of them lost power during the flood.

"We dragged the washing machine upstairs and I was able to keep washing nappies right through the flood,” she said.

"The colour of them was not too good, but I was able to boil them and get all the mud out afterwards.”

The couple also had a slow combustion stove, which gave them all the hot water they needed.

"Val stacked the firewood up on the back landing,” she said. "We also had the chooks in a cage there too.”

ABOVE: The houses in Challinor St were all built above the water, except one at the bottom of the street which belonged to Val's best friend Billy Hart.

Although the high houses kept them dry, the floods still brought dangers.

"Snakes could get into the house,” she said. "There was a tree next to the house they could get into and they were able to get in through a window.

"Val had a shotgun and rifles and was able to keep them away.”

Doreen and Val's neighbour Johnny Wright's house, as the flood waters started to subside.

Mrs Jefferies said Challinor St was a tight-knit community back then.

"We heard the flood coming in the morning and all the men got up and went around from house to house telling everyone,” she said.

"They had to get their cars out to high ground before the flood cut them off.”

While the water inundated the district, the only means of transport was a small boat her husband had for these times.

"He came from around Calliope, so he knew all about floods,” she said.

"Our next door neighbour's wife was pregnant and so was Billy Hart's wife.

"Val used to take them in his boat up to the North St store, which was out of the floodwater.”

Mrs Jefferies said she was more worried about her father, Lloyd Kratz and his mother on their home on the Coldstream River.

"That flood nearly broke him,” she said. "He was able to move his cattle to high ground, but he lost all his pigs.

"His prize boar came up to the house when the water was coming up to the windows and was trying to get in.

"Dad had to knock him in the head and poke his body away from the house so he floated away down the river.

"Mum and dad had to get out of the house and go to the next door neighbour's property when the water got too high,” she said.

"When the neighbours moved away mum and dad sold up and bought their farm to get away from the floods.”

Easily recognisable 50 years later, Doreen Jefferies' home in Challinor St has not seen a flood since 1967. Tim Howard