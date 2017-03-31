Flood is in the air: the cause of that timely aroma

The darker waters of the Orara, right, meets the Clarence River during rising flood waters in 2013.

FLOODS are certainly sense-invading events and while being in the midst of one is no picnic, the aftermath brings another one of its strongest symptoms - that smell.

The stench of a receding flood can dominate the airspace for days sometimes weeks after the event.

But what causes such a unpleasant odour?

According to the Northern Rivers Catchment Management Authority it's 'black' water.

This is water with little or no oxygen in it, its name due to the fact it is usually dark in colour due to the breakdown of plants and other organic matter. This water has high dissolved organic carbon (including tannins) from the rotting vegetation developing higher iron levels the longer it pools on the land and often has a very unpleasant smell particularly after a summer flood. It's a bit like when you add tea leaves to water.

What are the impacts of 'black' water?

Besides the stink, it can kill river dwelling creatures. Fish, crabs and other aquatic animals need oxygen in the water, so deoxygenated 'black' water is harmful to aquatic ecosystems. Severe 'black' water events cause fish kills. Less severe events can cause fish to be more susceptible to disease, kill smaller, more sensitive animals that some fish feed on and interrupt breeding cycles.

Large volumes of blackwater can form across the floodplain about a week after major summer floods. When the black floodwaters enter the river there can be major fish kills.

But organic matter breakdown after flooding in floodplain wetlands such as the Clarence is part of the natural carbon cycling process and while there are some things land owners can do like planting flood tolerant species, the smell is part and parcel of living on a flood plain area.