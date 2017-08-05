Flood lessons to be learned closer to home

Flood water coming over the levee wall in Dovedale, Grafton, during the 2013 flood. Sandbags were able to hold back the water.

THERE are not many lessons Clarence Valley emergency services can take from the devastating June floods in Lismore, says a local SES boss.

While the North Coast SES admitted it had made mistakes in the way it handled the community tensions about flood warnings, the Clarence Nambucca SES deputy regional controller Michael Stubbs said events like the 2013 flood in the Clarence were more instructive.

Earlier this week NSW State Emergency Services Commissioner Mark Smethurst and former NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens briefed Lismore City Council on findings from an independent review into the North Coast floods.

Mr Owens was contracted by the SES to conduct the review into the SES flood response in June amid community tensions about the flood warnings and evacuations.

At Lismore council chambers, Commissioner Smethurst said the report found vital community information was missing from public warnings and evacuation orders.

"Clearly, the order that did go out should have given people time to get out of the Lismore CBD by the overtopping of the levee,” Commissioner Smethurst said.

"That was missing and that was an error, it's in the Owens report. We've said it was a mistake and we need more detail.”

Since the report's release, Commissioner Smethurst said the organisation had embraced the 36 recommendations made by Mr Owens.

"We were talking about that today with the mayor about how we need to work hand in hand,” Commissioner Smethurst said.

Mr Stubbs said there was overtopping of the levees in Grafton during the 2013 flood but only by a few centimetres.

He said putting sandbags along the top of the wall was able to keep the flood at bay that time.

"That was just few centimetres,” he said. "If the water was coming over by a half a metre, there would have been no way we could have stopped it.”

Mr Stubbs said flood modelling for the Clarence showed even if the levees around Grafton failed, it would be a staged event.

"There's about 14 different stages after the water starts coming in, so there will adequate lead time to react,” he said.

Mr Stubbs said Grafton could also take advance warning from flood measurements at Lilydale.