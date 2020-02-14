FLOOD: Levels continue to rise throughout Clarence

RESIDENTS living near waterways woke up this morning to find their patch in a higher puddle than before.

Grafton now stands at 2.53 metres but remains classed as minor flooding, while water at Rogans Bridge continues to climb, currently at 5.76 metres at 6.15am this morning.

As for the Lower Clarence, water levels have remained at the mercy of the tides, with Maclean ebbing and flowing between 1.19 metres last night and 1.12 metres this morning. The Oyster Channel offering similar movement with a peak of 0.86 metres at 12.45am down to 0.68 metres by 3.30am.

Meanwhile, the Orara continues to creep up the ladder, currently sitting at 15.67 metres at Bawden Bridge.

SES MINOR FLOOD BULLETIN

What is happening?

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a MINOR flood warning for the Clarence Valley including the Orara River.

MINOR FLOODING EXPECTED AT GRAFTON FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Clarence River catchment since Wednesday afternoon, which has caused river level rises at upstream of Grafton. As a result, minor flooding is likely at Grafton early on Friday morning. Minor flooding is also possible at Ulmurra on Friday afternoon. Clarence River: Minor flooding is likely along the Clarence River At Grafton and Ulmurra The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is likely to exceed the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 05:00 am Friday. The river level may reach around 3.40 metres Friday night with minor flooding. The Clarence River at Ulmarra may reach the minor flood level (2.10 m) Friday afternoon.

What we are expecting:

Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected the following areas will be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:

At Glenreagh:-

- 5.70m Equipment and Livestock Warning to be issued

- 5.80m Orara Way, at Bluffs Bridge, may close restricting access to Grafton.

alternative route via Bucca Road

- 5.80m Isolations may occur in Kremnos and Kungala areas due to road and bridge

closures

- 6.50m Farmers need to raise pumps and move equipment

- 7.97m Sherwood and Middle Creek may become isolated due to road and bridge

closures

At Coutts Crossing:-

- 2.50m Water may be over road at McPhersons Crossing

- 2.90m Rushforth Road, at Poley Bridge, may close

- 6.20m Black Swan Drive at Mackintosh Bridge, may close

- 6.60m Lower Kangaroo Creek Road may close at 15 Mile Bridge, isolating residents

in Middle Creek area.

- 7.10m Residents in Lower Kangaroo Creek area may be isolated due to water over

Kangaroo Creek Road

- 7.40m Mulquinney?s Road may close at Fiddlers Creek isolating residents

- 7.90m Floodwaters may close Geregarow Road isolating residents on the western

side of the Orara River, including Shannondale.

- 8.50m Floodwaters may inundate floodplain to the north and west of Levenstrath

cutting access from Coutts Crossing, isolating Levenstrath residents.

At Nymboida:-

- 3.20m Buccarumbi Bridge may close, isolating properties north of Buccarumbi

- 4.00m Boundary Creek Road may close

- 7.00m Leyton Range Road may close causing further isolations

Upstream of Grafton including Baryulgil and Copmanhurst:

2.90m Lilydale Road may close

- 6.00m Rogan?s Bridge may close

At Grafton:-

- Tyson Street may close due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding

- 2.10m Low lying farm land may be affected

- 2.10m Farmers should move pumps and equipment

At Ulmarra:-

- 1.00m Ulmarra Ferry may cease to operate

What you need to do:

Widespread isolations are likely in low lying areas, residents should prepare now.

The Kremnos and Kungala area may be isolated, once the river exceeds 5.6 meters at the Glenreagh gauge, residents should prepare now.

Pillar Valley, Wooli, Minnie Waters and surrounding areas could be isolated, once the river exceeds 3.0 meters at the Ulmarra gauge, residents should prepare now. Localised rainfall may result in earlier isolation.

Many rural roads may be closed due water in low lying areas.

Ulmarra and Lawrence Ferries may cease to operate.

Residents of low lying areas near the river should keep an active watch on the flood waters.

Keep in contact with your neighbours.

Farmers on low lying land close to rivers and creeks are urged to monitor livestock, pumps and other equipment. Waste and chemical containers should be located well above predicted flood levels.

Never walk, drive, play or ride through floodwaters. If it?s flooded, forget it.

Motorists should avoid driving through flood waters, which may have washed away road surfaces and could be deeper or faster-flowing than they look.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Nymboida River at Nymboida 7.71 Falling 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Mann River at Mitchell 1.69 Steady 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Boyd River at Broadmeadows 4.63 Rising 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Clarence River at Tabulam 8.09 Falling 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Clarence River at Baryulgil 7.38 Rising 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Mann River at Jackadgery 7.76 Rising 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Clarence River at Lilydale 9.45 Rising 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Orara River at Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge) 8.52 Falling 03:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) 2.13 Falling 03:45 AM FRI 14/02/20

Clarence River at Ulmarra 1.73 Steady 03:45 AM FRI 14/02/20

Clarence River at Maclean 1.19 Steady 04:02 AM FRI 14/02/20

For more information:

- Listen to your local ABC radio station, follow /NSWSES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au

- Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

- Road Closures: RMS website www.livetraffic.com.au , 131 701 or on the Regional Road Information website www.myroadinfo.nsw.gov.au

The next bulletin will be issued by 08:00am on Friday 14 February 2020

ROAD STATUS

Closed 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd

Closed Armidale Road - Hortons Creek

Closed Armidale Road - Tyringham

Closed Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road

Closed Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing

Closed Braunstone Road

Closed Carnham Road

Closed Coombadjha Road

Closed Geregarrow Road

Closed Kangaroo Creek Road

Closed Kungala Road at Sherwood Creek

Closed Lawrence Tullymorgan Road

Closed Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge

Closed Lionsville Road, Baryulgil

Closed McPhersons Crossing

Closed Mulquinneys Road

Closed Old Glen Innes Road west of Buccarumbi

Closed Orara Way - Bluff Bridge

Closed Plain Station Road - Yates Flat

Closed Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek

Closed Rogan Bridge Road

Closed Rushforth Road Poley Bridge

Closed School Lane, Braunstone

Closed Six Mile Lane, Grafton

Closed Tucabia-Tyndale Road

Closed Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Baryulgil Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Nymboida Public School

Tabulam Public School

Wooli Public School