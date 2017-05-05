23°
Flood levee only provides 1 in 25-year protection

Tim Howard
| 5th May 2017 5:00 AM
Flood water laps over the top of the Grafton levee system in early 2013. Fortunately the overtopping was short-lived and Grafton did not face substantial inundation at the time.
THE FLOOD protection around Grafton is not as robust as many people believe warns a local emergency management specialist.

The Clarence Valley Council's emergency management officer, Kieran McAndrew, said up-to-date modelling showed Grafton levees capable of withstanding a one in 25 year flood.

"Many people are under a misunderstanding the levees provide one in 100 year protection," he said.

"They don't. They were designed to provide that level of protection, but better modelling in the 50 years since they were constructed shows they only ever provided on one in 25 year protection.

"We have been incredibly fortunate since the levees were built that apart from a very brief overtopping event in early 2013, the levees haven't been breached.

Mr McAndrew said recent major flooding in the Tweed and Richmond and moderate flooding in the Clarence has helped reveal the lack of understanding of flood protection in and around Grafton.

He said there was a danger of complacency in the community.

"That good fortune won't last forever, so we need people to be aware of the level of protection there is," he said

"We are quite concerned people have become complacent and we saw from what happened in Lismore that can have dire consequences.

"If there was a prolonged overtopping event in Grafton it would be much more serious than Lismore because in Lismore there are hills people can reach from the CBD. We don't have that luxury in Grafton.

"And because of the volume of water in the Clarence flood heights fall much more slowly, it means the city would be inundated for much longer."

Mr McAndrew said the Clarence Valley Council had applied to the NSW Government for grant assistance for a project to determine the floor heights of all properties in flood-prone areas around Grafton.

He said it was the fourth time the council had applied for funding and hoped this application might succeed.

Floor height data would help residents understand the potential impact of a levee overtopping on their property and could be used to determine the viability of levee augmentation to provide greater than one in 25 year protection.

Grafton Daily Examiner

flood mitigation flood protection grafton floods levee bank

