FLOOD: River expected to peak at Grafton tonight
A MINOR to moderate flood warning is current for the Clarence river.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Orara River at Coutts Crossing will peak near the major flood level overnight Friday into Saturday and the Clarence River at Lilydale peaked at 11.8 metres around midday Friday.
The main flood peak is now approaching Grafton which they expect to peak Friday evening with moderate flooding.
River levels show moderate flooding is current along the Clarence River at Grafton. Minor flooding is current at Ulmarra and Maclean.
Bureau figures predict that the Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to peak near 4.50 metres Friday evening with moderate flooding.
The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.40 metres) Friday evening. The river level is expected to peak near 3.60 metres Friday night.
The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to peak near 2.10 metres early Saturday morning with minor flooding.
With mountains of water moving downriver, more rods are expected to close over the next day, with a long list of outlying places still cut off by high floodwaters.
Latest river heights @ 6pm Friday:
Nymboida R at Nymboida 5.00pm Fri 4.61 falling
Nymboida R d/s Nymboida Weir 5.10pm Fri 5.87 steady
Mann R at Jackadgery 5.00pm Fri 5.98 falling
Dandahra Ck at Gibraltar Range 5.00pm Fri 1.11 steady
Lower Clarence River
Clarence R at Lilydale 5.00pm Fri 11.48 rising
Orara R at Orange Grove 5.05pm Fri 2.89 steady
Orara R at Karangi 5.00pm Fri 1.73 steady
Orara R at Glenreagh TM** 5.00pm Fri 6.13 falling minor
Orara R at Bawden Bridge** 5.00pm Fri 17.09 rising
Clarence R at Rogans Br. 5.15pm Fri 7.66 steady
Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) 5.15pm Fri 3.92 rising moderate
Clarence R at Ulmarra 5.15pm Fri 2.90 steady minor
Clarence R at Brushgrove 5.15pm Fri 2.47 steady
Coldstream R at Tyndale 5.15pm Fri 2.40 steady
Clarence R at Maclean 5.00pm Fri 1.62 steady minor
Clarence R at Yamba 5.22pm Fri 1.22 rising
Wooli River
Wooli R at Caravan Park 5.35pm Fri 0.89^ falling below minor
Wooli R at Entrance 5.15pm Fri 0.18 falling
Road closures:
Closed
1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)
Road closed due to flooding
2. Armidale Road - Hortons Creek (Closed)
Armidale Road at Hortons Creek is closed due to bridge and side track washout
3. Armidale Road - Tyringham (Closed)
Closed at Clouds Creek
4. Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road (Closed)
Between Boundary Creek Road and Schultz Road
5. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)
Road closed water over road
6. Braunstone Road (Closed)
Water over road
7. Carnham Road (Closed)
Water over the road.
8. Coombadjha Road (Closed)
Road closed at Bridge - water over the road
9. Geregarrow Road (Closed)
Water over road - road closed
10. Kangaroo Creek Road (Closed)
Kangaroo Creek Road -bridge and side track damaged - road closed
11. Kungala Road at Sherwood Creek (Closed)
Road closed water over road
12. Lawrence Tullymorgan Road (Closed)
Lawrence Tullymorgan Road closed water over the road
13. Lionsville Road, Baryulgil (Closed)
Water over the road
14. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)
Water over the road
15. Mulquinneys Road (Closed)
Water over road
16. Old Ferry Road, Ashby (Closed)
Road closed due to flooding
17. Old Glen Innes Road west of Buccarumbi (Closed)
Water over bridge - Road Closed
18. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)
Water over the bridge
19. Plain Station Road - Yates Flat (Closed)
Road closed water over the road
20. Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (Closed)
Road closed water over road
21. Rogan Bridge Road (Closed)
Rogan Bridge Road at Solitude Lane (Closed)
Water over road
Rogan Bridge Road at Clarence Way (Closed)
Rogan Bridge Road at Clarence Way closed water over the bridge
22. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)
Water over Road - bridge closed
23. Six mile lane (Closed)
Closed due to flood waters, water over road.
24. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)
Water over road
25. Somervale Road (Closed)
Water over road
26. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Closed)
Water over road
27. Winegrove Road - Lilydale Bridge (Closed)
Road closed water over road
Caution
1. Eatonsville Road, Eatonsville (Caution)
Use caution
2. Frickers Road (Caution)
Frickers Road closed due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.
3. Iluka Road at Esk River (Caution)
Iluka Road at Woombah open but motorist to use caution
4. Laytons Range Road (Caution)
Use caution on Laytons Range Road - damaged pavement
5. McIntyres Lane (Caution)
Caution - shoulder washout and damage to drainage culvert
6. Orara Way - (Caution)
Use caution
7. Orara Way at School Lane (Caution)
Orara Way at School Lane is open however caution required.
8. Palmers Channel Northbank Road (Caution)
Palmer Channel Northbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.
9. Palmers Channel Southbank Road (Caution)
Palmer Channel Southbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.
10. School Lane, Braunstone (Caution)
Use caution
11. Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Road (Caution)
Water over road
12. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Caution)
Use caution
13. Wooli Road at White bridge (Caution)
Use caution