FLOOD: River expected to peak at Grafton tonight

The Big River Sailing Club was under water as the Clarence River reached moderate flood level of 3.6m at Grafton on Friday afternoon, 14th February, 2020.

A MINOR to moderate flood warning is current for the Clarence river.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Orara River at Coutts Crossing will peak near the major flood level overnight Friday into Saturday and the Clarence River at Lilydale peaked at 11.8 metres around midday Friday.

The main flood peak is now approaching Grafton which they expect to peak Friday evening with moderate flooding.

River levels show moderate flooding is current along the Clarence River at Grafton. Minor flooding is current at Ulmarra and Maclean.

Bureau figures predict that the Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to peak near 4.50 metres Friday evening with moderate flooding.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.40 metres) Friday evening. The river level is expected to peak near 3.60 metres Friday night.

The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to peak near 2.10 metres early Saturday morning with minor flooding.

With mountains of water moving downriver, more rods are expected to close over the next day, with a long list of outlying places still cut off by high floodwaters.

Latest river heights @ 6pm Friday:

Nymboida R at Nymboida 5.00pm Fri 4.61 falling

Nymboida R d/s Nymboida Weir 5.10pm Fri 5.87 steady

Mann R at Jackadgery 5.00pm Fri 5.98 falling

Dandahra Ck at Gibraltar Range 5.00pm Fri 1.11 steady

Lower Clarence River

Clarence R at Lilydale 5.00pm Fri 11.48 rising

Orara R at Orange Grove 5.05pm Fri 2.89 steady

Orara R at Karangi 5.00pm Fri 1.73 steady

Orara R at Glenreagh TM** 5.00pm Fri 6.13 falling minor

Orara R at Bawden Bridge** 5.00pm Fri 17.09 rising

Clarence R at Rogans Br. 5.15pm Fri 7.66 steady

Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) 5.15pm Fri 3.92 rising moderate

Clarence R at Ulmarra 5.15pm Fri 2.90 steady minor

Clarence R at Brushgrove 5.15pm Fri 2.47 steady

Coldstream R at Tyndale 5.15pm Fri 2.40 steady

Clarence R at Maclean 5.00pm Fri 1.62 steady minor

Clarence R at Yamba 5.22pm Fri 1.22 rising

Wooli River

Wooli R at Caravan Park 5.35pm Fri 0.89^ falling below minor

Wooli R at Entrance 5.15pm Fri 0.18 falling

Road closures:

Closed

1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)

Road closed due to flooding

2. Armidale Road - Hortons Creek (Closed)

Armidale Road at Hortons Creek is closed due to bridge and side track washout

3. Armidale Road - Tyringham (Closed)

Closed at Clouds Creek

4. Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road (Closed)

Between Boundary Creek Road and Schultz Road

5. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)

Road closed water over road

6. Braunstone Road (Closed)

Water over road

7. Carnham Road (Closed)

Water over the road.

8. Coombadjha Road (Closed)

Road closed at Bridge - water over the road

9. Geregarrow Road (Closed)

Water over road - road closed

10. Kangaroo Creek Road (Closed)

Kangaroo Creek Road -bridge and side track damaged - road closed

11. Kungala Road at Sherwood Creek (Closed)

Road closed water over road

12. Lawrence Tullymorgan Road (Closed)

Lawrence Tullymorgan Road closed water over the road

13. Lionsville Road, Baryulgil (Closed)

Water over the road

14. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over the road

15. Mulquinneys Road (Closed)

Water over road

16. Old Ferry Road, Ashby (Closed)

Road closed due to flooding

17. Old Glen Innes Road west of Buccarumbi (Closed)

Water over bridge - Road Closed

18. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)

Water over the bridge

19. Plain Station Road - Yates Flat (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

20. Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (Closed)

Road closed water over road

21. Rogan Bridge Road (Closed)

Rogan Bridge Road at Solitude Lane (Closed)

Water over road

Rogan Bridge Road at Clarence Way (Closed)

Rogan Bridge Road at Clarence Way closed water over the bridge

22. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Water over Road - bridge closed

23. Six mile lane (Closed)

Closed due to flood waters, water over road.

24. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)

Water over road

25. Somervale Road (Closed)

Water over road

26. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Closed)

Water over road

27. Winegrove Road - Lilydale Bridge (Closed)

Road closed water over road

Caution

1. Eatonsville Road, Eatonsville (Caution)

Use caution

2. Frickers Road (Caution)

Frickers Road closed due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

3. Iluka Road at Esk River (Caution)

Iluka Road at Woombah open but motorist to use caution

4. Laytons Range Road (Caution)

Use caution on Laytons Range Road - damaged pavement

5. McIntyres Lane (Caution)

Caution - shoulder washout and damage to drainage culvert

6. Orara Way - (Caution)

Use caution

7. Orara Way at School Lane (Caution)

Orara Way at School Lane is open however caution required.

8. Palmers Channel Northbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Northbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

9. Palmers Channel Southbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Southbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

10. School Lane, Braunstone (Caution)

Use caution

11. Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Road (Caution)

Water over road

12. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Caution)

Use caution

13. Wooli Road at White bridge (Caution)

Use caution