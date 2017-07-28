Flood-safe site needed for $35mil aged care facility

BIG PLANS: Signature Care CEO Graeme Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

FINDING A 20,000sq m site above the Clarence River's one-in-100-year flood reach is the only delay in starting development of a $35million, 144-bed residential aged care facility in Grafton.

Yesterday the CEO of Signature Care, Graeme Croft, and the company's chief financial officer, Stephen Pollock, met with Clarence Valley Council to continue their search for a suitable site.

Mr Croft said the company had looked closely at a site in Hoof St, Grafton, but found it did not meet the flood requirement without requiring up to 4m of fill.

He said the company had not ruled out the Hoof St site, but it was also looking closely at sites in South Grafton as well.

Yesterday Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced Signature Care would receive almost $7 million per year in ongoing funding for the new facility.

"This new aged care facility to be built in Grafton will have 144 residential beds and will create almost 170 new full and part-time permanent jobs," Mr Hogan said.

"That's in addition to the jobs created during the construction phase of the new facility.

"This is great news for our ageing community and also great news for those looking for work.

"The new permanent jobs will include carers, nurses, cooks, ground staff and administration.

Mr Hogan said the new facility to be built in Grafton would keep up with community need as the Clarence Valley population aged.

He said it was expected that by 2027, the number of people aged over 70 in the Clarence would have increased from 9946 to 13,503.

"Funding for this new facility and for the other additional aged care residential beds I have announced means older members of our community will be able to remain in their community as they age," Mr Hogan said.

A spokesperson from Signature Care Grafton said with an annual wages bill of more than $6 million, the new facility was expected to contribute almost $8 million to the local economy once the flow-on for local supporting businesses, such as food suppliers, was included.

Community spend

The new aged care facility will support local businesses. Its estimated annual spends include:

$355,000 for food including meat and fresh fruit and vegetables;

$170,000 for property services including fire monitoring, responses and testing, pest control and repairs and maintenance;

$210,000 for medical supplies including medication, medical gases and general supplies;

$50,000 (excluding labour) for laundry services;

$315,000 for utilities including council rates, waste disposal, water, gas and electricity;

$150,000 other expenses including printing, staff training, stationery and advertising.

Signature Care has built aged care facilities in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.