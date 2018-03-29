Flood warning as tropical low threatens Qld
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for a large swathe of the Queensland coast with a tropical low to approach over the weekend.
At 2.10pm today the bureau issued an initial flood watch for coastal catchments between Cairns and Burnett Heads. That area covers more than 1300km and the vast majority of the central and northern Queensland coastline.
The bureau warned river level rises and areas of flooding may develop in the flood watch area from Monday.
There are fears a tropical low in the Coral Sea is likely to approach the coast over the weekend.
The bureau issues initial warnings to allow the public a chance to prepare for weather events.
"Areas of heavy rainfall may develop within the flood watch area from late Sunday through to Tuesday," the bureau warned.
"The location of the heaviest rainfall remains uncertain and is dependent on the movement of the low.
"Further updates will be provided over the weekend as more information becomes available.
"Any significant rainfall may cause river level rises above the minor flood level from Monday and may also lead to local flooding.
"Catchments that have received recent rainfall are expected to respond quickly."
Catchments which may be affected
Mulgrave and Russell Rivers
Johnstone River
Tully River
Murray River
Herbert River
Black River
Ross and Bohle Rivers
Haughton River
Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam
Don and Proserpine Rivers
Pioneer River
Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek
Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers and Shoalwater and Water Park Creeks
Calliope River
Boyne River
Baffle Creek
Kolan River
The bureau said warnings were already in place for the Tully, Murray and Herbert catchments from rainfall earlier this week.
"These catchments are again at risk of further flooding next week."
The latest modelling shows Mackay could bear the brunt of the tropical low.
The system has proved difficult to predict.
The Ross River Dam was this morning at 93 per cent capacity.