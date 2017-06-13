FLOOD WARNING: Initial warning issued for Orara River

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Orara River at Coutts Crossing, with river heights predicted to reach 5.3 metres early this evening.

Up to 35 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past 24 hours to 9am this morning over the Orara River valley.

At 8.30am this morning, the river reading at Coutts Crossing was at 4.9 metres and rising.

With the BOM predicting further rainfall is today which could produce further river level rises, the situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing may reach around 5.30 metres early Tuesday evening, with minor flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au. For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.