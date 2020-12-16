Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Flood warning issued for Clarence Valley

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Dec 2020 7:38 AM

Information current as of 8am, Wednesday December 16

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Clarence River this morning. 

According to the report, flood peaks are progressing down the Clarence River and its tributaries. The Clarence River at Grafton and Ulmarra may peak near minor flood levels early this afternoon with the high tide.

The Clarence River at Grafton may peak near the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 02:00 pm Wednesday with the high tide.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra may peak near the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 02:00 pm Wednesday with the high tide.

 

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

Summerland Way between Leeville Station Road and Clarence Way  

Motorists travelling between Grafton and Casino can use Big River Way, Pacific Hwy and Bruxner Hwy as an alternative route. This is suitable for all vehicles and motorists are advised to allow around 60 minutes extra travel time.    

 

FERRY SERVICE

Lawrence (Bluff Point) and Ulmarra ferry are out of service due to flood waters. Please use alternative routes.

 

ROADS CLOSED

  • Back Lane, Junction Hill
  • Rogans Bridge, Seelands
  • Experiment Farm Road, Southgate
  • Six Mile Lane, Clarenza
  • Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek
  • Rushforth Road Poley Bridge
  • Braunstone Road, Coutts Crossing
  • McPhersons Crossing
  • Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing
  • Wooli Road, Sandy Crossing
  • Wooli Road at Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley
  • Orara Way - Bluff Bridge
  • Tucabia/Tyndale Road near Bostock Road
  • Tucabia Tyndale Road near Somervale Road
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Whiporie
  • Old Tenterfield Road, Camira
  • Coaldale Road at Whiteman Creek
  • Clarence Way Fine Flower 
  • Jackadgery Lilydale Road Lilydale Bridge
  • Hanging Rock Road (Broadwater Bridge)
  • Cangai Bridge Road
  • Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge


 



 

 


 

More Stories

clarence floods clarence valley floods flood warning weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        Premium Content VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        People and Places His face has long been on the sidelines, and the local sporting community is mourning the man who they’ve named two facilities after

        FIRST FLOODS: Grafton’s wettest December on record

        Premium Content FIRST FLOODS: Grafton’s wettest December on record

        News Clarence River to hit minor flood levels in December for the first time ever.

        Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        • 16th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine