Flood warning issued for Clarence Valley
Information current as of 8am, Wednesday December 16
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Clarence River this morning.
According to the report, flood peaks are progressing down the Clarence River and its tributaries. The Clarence River at Grafton and Ulmarra may peak near minor flood levels early this afternoon with the high tide.
The Clarence River at Grafton may peak near the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 02:00 pm Wednesday with the high tide.
The Clarence River at Ulmarra may peak near the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 02:00 pm Wednesday with the high tide.
HIGHWAY CLOSURES
Summerland Way between Leeville Station Road and Clarence Way
Motorists travelling between Grafton and Casino can use Big River Way, Pacific Hwy and Bruxner Hwy as an alternative route. This is suitable for all vehicles and motorists are advised to allow around 60 minutes extra travel time.
FERRY SERVICE
Lawrence (Bluff Point) and Ulmarra ferry are out of service due to flood waters. Please use alternative routes.
ROADS CLOSED
- Back Lane, Junction Hill
- Rogans Bridge, Seelands
- Experiment Farm Road, Southgate
- Six Mile Lane, Clarenza
- Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek
- Rushforth Road Poley Bridge
- Braunstone Road, Coutts Crossing
- McPhersons Crossing
- Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing
- Wooli Road, Sandy Crossing
- Wooli Road at Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley
- Orara Way - Bluff Bridge
- Tucabia/Tyndale Road near Bostock Road
- Tucabia Tyndale Road near Somervale Road
- Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Whiporie
- Old Tenterfield Road, Camira
- Coaldale Road at Whiteman Creek
- Clarence Way Fine Flower
- Jackadgery Lilydale Road Lilydale Bridge
- Hanging Rock Road (Broadwater Bridge)
- Cangai Bridge Road
- Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge