Flood warning issued for Clarence Valley

Information current as of 8am, Wednesday December 16

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Clarence River this morning.

According to the report, flood peaks are progressing down the Clarence River and its tributaries. The Clarence River at Grafton and Ulmarra may peak near minor flood levels early this afternoon with the high tide.

The Clarence River at Grafton may peak near the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 02:00 pm Wednesday with the high tide.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra may peak near the minor flood level (2.10 m) around 02:00 pm Wednesday with the high tide.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

Summerland Way between Leeville Station Road and Clarence Way

Motorists travelling between Grafton and Casino can use Big River Way, Pacific Hwy and Bruxner Hwy as an alternative route. This is suitable for all vehicles and motorists are advised to allow around 60 minutes extra travel time.

FERRY SERVICE

Lawrence (Bluff Point) and Ulmarra ferry are out of service due to flood waters. Please use alternative routes.

ROADS CLOSED

Back Lane, Junction Hill

Rogans Bridge, Seelands

Experiment Farm Road, Southgate

Six Mile Lane, Clarenza

Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge

Braunstone Road, Coutts Crossing

McPhersons Crossing

Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing

Wooli Road, Sandy Crossing

Wooli Road at Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley

Orara Way - Bluff Bridge

Tucabia/Tyndale Road near Bostock Road

Tucabia Tyndale Road near Somervale Road

Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Whiporie

Old Tenterfield Road, Camira

Coaldale Road at Whiteman Creek

Clarence Way Fine Flower

Jackadgery Lilydale Road Lilydale Bridge

Hanging Rock Road (Broadwater Bridge)

Cangai Bridge Road

Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge













