Flood warning issued for the Clarence Valley

Authorities are warning of moderate flooding to occur in the Clarence Valley region.

The Bureau of Meteorology have this morning issued a third flood warning for the Clarence Valley region.

According to the latest announcement, released at 5.30am Tuesday morning, authorities have warned that Moderate flooding may occur along the Clarence River at Grafton and Ulmarra. Minor flooding is occurring at Grafton and Ulmarra and is expected at Maclean.

The Clarence River at Grafton is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.60 m) this morning. The river level may reach around 4.50 metres this afternoon with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (3.40 m) Tuesday afternoon. The river level may reach around 3.90 metres by Tuesday evening. Further rises are possible.

The Clarence River at Maclean is expected to exceed the minor flood level (1.60 m) Tuesday afternoon. The river level may reach around 2.00 metres Wednesday morning.

Full list of road closures for the Clarence Valley

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

LATEST RIVER HEIGHTS

Nymboida River at Nymboida

6.36 - steady 05:00am - 23/03/21

Mann River at Mitchell

1.12 - rising 01:00am - 23/03/21

Boyd River at Broadmeadows

3.05 - steady 05:00am - 23/03/21

Clarence River at Tabulam

4.42 - rising 01:00am - 23/03/211

Clarence River at Baryulgil

6.90 - rising 05:00am - 23/03/21

Mann River at Jackadgery

5.98 - steady 12:00am - 23/03/21

Clarence River at Lilydale

10.32 rising 01:00am - 23/03/21

Orara River at Glenreagh

10.06 falling 01:00am - 23/03/21

Clarence River at Grafton

3.04 rising 04:45am - 23/03/21

Clarence River at Ulmarra

2.30 rising 05:00am - 23/03/21

Clarence River at Maclean

1.31 - rising 04:45am - 23/03/21

