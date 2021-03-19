Flood warnings issued as rain continues to lash the Clarence

Recent rain has caused minor flooding of areas along the upper reaches of the Clarence and Mann rivers. Photo: Graham Mackie.

Recent rain has caused minor flooding of areas along the upper reaches of the Clarence and Mann rivers. Photo: Graham Mackie.

The river banks of the upper reaches of the Clarence and Mann have swelled, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting showers will continue in the Clarence Valley for at least another week.

While the BOM has not reported the Mann or Nymboida rivers reaching minor flood levels at this stage, there has been minor flooding reported of the Orara River at Glenreagh at 9am, with the river at 6.52m and rising.

Heavy rain has caused minor flooding along the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing. More heavy rain is forecast for Friday. Moderate flooding is possible over the weekend.

The BOM warns that minor flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing, with moderate flooding possible over the weekend.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge may reach around 7m on Friday afternoon with minor flooding. Further rises to moderate flood level (9m) are possible.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) may reach around 5.5m 4pm Friday, with minor flooding. Further rises to the moderate flood level (7m) are possible.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing may reach around 8m Saturday morning, with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.

The Clarence River at Grafton was at 0.67m and falling at 9.30am and below the minor flood level, and at Ulmarra the river was 0.54m and steady. The Clarence River at Maclean was also below minor flood level and steady at 0.4m at 9.30am.

Up to 35mm of rainfall is predicted for Grafton on Saturday and 40mm for Sunday, with showers expected to continue until at least Wednesday next week. Yamba could as much as 70mm on Saturday and 50mm on Sunday as a low pressure trough off the northern NSW coast continues to generate widespread and persistent rain in the region.

The BOM forecast predicts the low pressure circulation embedded within the trough is likely to cause locally intense rain on the Mid North Coast today, potentially moving south tonight and Saturday.

The exact position of this low will affect the areas of most intense rain and wind, and updates to this warning will be issued as the system evolves.

With the prospect of heavy rain hitting the coast over the next few days, the NSW State Emergency Service is gearing up for a busy weekend and encouraging communities to take the time to prepare before the storms hit.

NSW SES assistant commissioner Sean Kearns said the areas likely to be hit are the Mid North Coast, Central Coast and potentially Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra, and Western NSW.

“With many areas already saturated by a wet storm season, conditions are ripe for possible flash flooding,” Mr Kearns said.

“We are making sure our volunteers are prepared and resourced to spring into action when needed.

“But just as our volunteers are prepared, we need our communities to be prepared as well.

“For weather events like this, that means knowing your flood risks. For instance, knowing the height of which your home, business and even your street could be affected by floodwater.

“It is also important to have an emergency kit ready to go with all your important documents and medications should you need to leave your home,” he said.

Mr Kearns also encouraged people to reconsider the need to travel.

“If you do need to be on the roads over the next few days, please drive to the conditions and check Live Traffic NSW for updates on road closures,” Mr Kearns said.

“And if you come across floodwater while driving, never drive, walk, or ride through it – if the road is flooded, forget it.

“It doesn’t matter how experienced a driver you think you are, or whether you have a big car, floodwater can wash away roads that once lay underneath, and even contain chemicals and debris,” he said.

Transport for NSW is warning road users to take extra care on the roads in the coming days as extreme wet weather batters sections of the state.

Transport for NSW regional director north Anna Zycki said motorists should carefully assess non-essential travel and exercise more caution than usual if they do get behind the wheel.

“If you are on the road over the next few days, please be on alert for any flash flooding, potholing and other hazards,” Ms Zycki said.

“Also be aware that Transport for NSW will have crews working to keep the network open and safe, and reckless driving will put both you and our staff at risk.”

Ms Zycki cited the advice of the SES regarding floodwater: if it’s flooded, forget it.

“The major cause of death during flooding is from people attempting to travel through floodwater, and it’s important to emphasise that being in a car doesn’t make you any safer,” Ms Zycki said.

“Floodwater may be deeper or faster flowing than it appears and can conceal hidden snags or debris.

“Roads and surfaces underneath floodwater can wash away, and this may not be visible from the surface.”