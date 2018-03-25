Menu
A warning of minor to moderate flooding has been issued for the Bellinger River.
Weather

Flood warnings issued for river catchments

Brad Greenshields
by
23rd Mar 2018 5:15 AM | Updated: 6:26 AM

OVERNIGHT rain has seen a warning of minor to moderate flooding for the Bellinger and Kalang Rivers issued.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a warning of minor flooding for the Nambucca River and added a warning of local flooding on the Coffs Coast.

Significant overnight rainfall at Dorrigo and Bellingen has been the cause of the warning.

At 6am this morning the Bureau of Meteorology's website reports 134mm of rain had fallen at Dorrigo in the preceding 21 hours.

Nearby, over the same period, other weather stations show further significant rainfalls.

A total of 110mm of rain at the Dorrigo mountain top has been recorded while there's been 52mm of rain at Bielsdown Creek, 86mm at Thora and 87mm at Bellingen's Crystal Creek.

It's been a very wet night at Taylors Arm with 173mm of rain recorded while there was 158mm at Cooks Creek at Kalang.

On the northern beaches some might be wondering how such large rainfall events have happened.

Only 2mm or rain was measured until 6am this morning at Woolgoolga while the Corindi River weather station next to the Pacific Hwy measured just the 1mm.

Closer to Coffs Harbour where 23mm of rain fell at the airport, there was 36mm of rain at Middle Boambee and 29mm at Sawtell. 

