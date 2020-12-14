FLOOD WATCH: All eyes on the upper Clarence catchment

Water laps at the side of the Cangai Bridge in this photo taken by resident Debbie Essex.

THERE is water lapping over some of the creeks and small bridges in the Cangai area, but for resident Graeme Essex, he thinks we’ll need a lot more rain to see a decent flood.

Mr Essex lives about 3-4km from the camping area, and he and his wife took the photo of the water rushing over the bridge.

“We’re still fine here at the moment, we can get in and out, and we can still get over the range to Jackadgery,” he said.

“We’ve had 110mm since the 11th and it’s still raining. I tipped out 42mm on the gauge today and 56 yesterday.”

Mr Essex said he had been through some big floods in the area over the years, but talking to the other locals they expected there to be more water coming down the river in the next few days which might put the bridge and other causeways underwater.

“But I don’t think it’ll be too bad,” he said. “Thank god we didn’t get the big falls like they did up the coast. If we got 200mm like that then we might be in a bit of trouble.”

Looking down toward the camping area, Mr Essex said there were still a few camping groups sticking with it despite the inclement weather, but said they’d keep an eye on them to keep them safe.

“I hope they realise they can get trapped on some of the islands down there, but we’ll go down and check in on them later,” he said. “All the locals will let them know about the situation – but some of them have been there for a fair while.”

Rather than seeing the constant rain as a worry, Mr Essex said the rain had soaked in and turned what was turning into drought-like conditions back to green.

“It’s been nice soaking rain, all the creeks are starting to flow again – it’s been bloody great,” he said.

“I bet all the cow cockies will be happy about it.”

It was a sentiment echoed on the other fork of the river by Coombadjha resident Graham Mackie.

“I haven’t been down to the river – we’ve only had 100mm of rain, but it hasn’t stopped, and it was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“The river came up a bit yesterday, but I don’t think we’ll get a flood unless it really keeps raining – it’s supposed to keep going until Thursday.”

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rain for much of the week, with predicted storms and heavy falls slated for later today and tomorrow.

There is a flood watch current on the Clarence River, and if a flood level is reached it will be the first flood on record in December, with Clarence Valley Council statistics showing the majority of floods occurring between January and April.

The highest recorded flood since records were started in 1837 was in January 2013, when the Prince Street gauge reached 8.06m.

The last flood to reach the minor flooding level at the Prince St gauge level of 2.10m was in March and April 2017, where separate peaks of 3.19m and 2.75m were recorded within a week.

As at 10am December 14, the Prince St gauge is listed as 0.58m and rising.

