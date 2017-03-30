FLOOD WATCH: Deja vu in SES as visitors arrive

EXTRA HANDS: SES volunteers from Woollongong pack their truck ready to head out on jobs in the Grafton area ahead of potential flooding.

THERE was a distinct feeling of deja vu in the common room at the Grafton City SES headquarters as the locals welcomed a contingent of colleagues from the South Coast.

Only last weekend they farewelled a group from Wollongong, who had come out to help handle the fallout from storms and people driving cars through flooded water courses.

"Anyone here from last week?" asked the section controller Sharon Ahrens.

"No but you had two here from our unit," came the reply.

Grafton SES sandbags: While they're waiting for callouts to emergencies, Grafton City SES members spend their time filling sandbags.

The SES is taking the fallout from Queensland's Cyclone Debbie seriously, with a dozen volunteers from Shellharbour and Ulladulla flown into help out if the floodwaters continue to rise.

She said two of the visitors are working in the operation centre with the rest in the field.

"We've got extra swift water technicians and people with storm experience," she said.

Shellharbour volunteer Ray Merz said his group had also sent up vehicles, which had been driven up overnight.

"It's no use having heaps of people available to work if you don't have vehicles for them," Mr Merz said.

His colleague, Bill Sabjan, said it was a waiting game while they watched weather maps and listened for predictions of possible flood peaks.

"It looks like the rain might be more coastal, so we've brought in a few people with storm training," he said.

"But you can never really tell with the weather. We're here just in case," he said.