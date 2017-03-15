26°
Heavy rains predicted, Orara River on flood watch

Jarrard Potter
| 15th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Stock worker Hayden Towns works through the rain at the Grafton Livestock Selling Centre.
Stock worker Hayden Towns works through the rain at the Grafton Livestock Selling Centre.

THE ORARA river has been put on flood watch, with heavy rains predicted for the Clarence Valley today and tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Jordan Notara said the heavy rain was the result of a low pressure trough moving from inland Australia and combining with a moist onshore airflow, which was producing widespread showers across northern NSW.

"As this trough continues to move east we will see more rain on the NSW coast and coastal ranges," he said.

"Frequent showers are predicted from today until the end of the week, with accumulated rain totals from today to Wednesday anywhere between 100 to 250mm, depending on where the trough heads off the coast."

The Orara is one of five North Coast rivers on Flood Watch, with similar warnings issued for the Upper Macintyre, Brunswick, Wilsons and Bellinger rivers.

Mr Notara said river levels were being strictly monitored, but it was hard to predict the extent of any possible flooding.

"It's not a single day scenario and rain is expected to accumulate over a number of days," he said.

"There's also the chance of thunderstorms which could bring further heavy rainfall which would increase the threat of any flooding.

"Storms are expected to track north-east over the rest of the week, which depending on the position of the low pressure trough will mostly be focused on the coastline and adjacent ranges."

Historically across NSW, about 70% of flood watches issued by the BOM are followed by flooding.

The Flood Watch provides early advice for possible future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths within a nominated valley. This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology flood watch heavy rain orara river severe thunderstorm

"IT'S not a single day scenario and rain is expected to accumulate over a number of days."

