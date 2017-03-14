FLOOD WATCH: Heavy falls to bring possible flooding

The Orara River could be swollen again this weekend if expected heavy rain arrives.

A FLOOD Watch warning has been issued for the Orara River.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for the Clarence River tributary at 10.26am today, as a coastal trough deepens, increasing the potential for significant rainfall.

The Orara is one of five North Coast rivers on Flood Watch, with similar warnings issued for the Upper Macintyre, Brunswqick, Wilsons and Bellinger rivers.

Showers and thunderstorms, possibly severe, are forecast over the eastern half of the state today. Heavy falls are possible about central parts of the coast and ranges. This rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding to develop in the Upper Macintyre River Valley later today.

The coastal trough will deepen off the northern New South Wales coast on Wednesday and persist into the weekend, with the potential for significant rainfall totals to build up in the northeast by the end of the week.

This rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding to develop in the Brunswick, Wilsons, Orara and Bellinger river valleys from late Wednesday onwards.

The Flood Watch provides early advice for possible future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths within a nominated valley. This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service. Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au. For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.