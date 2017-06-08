Flood watch issued for the Orara River

THERE'S not a cloud in the sky in the Clarence Valley today, but that hasn't stopped a flood watch being issued for the Orara River.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, periods of heavy rainfall forecast along some stretches of the mid north coast on the long weekend will have the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the following river valleys from Saturday onwards:

1. Orara River - minor flooding

2. Bellinger and Kalang River - minor to moderate flooding

3. Nambucca Valley - minor to moderate flooding

4. Hastings Valley - minor flooding

The flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood warnings will be issued if minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Across NSW, about 70% of flood watches are followed by flooding. This flood watch will be reviewed by 11am tomorrow.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.