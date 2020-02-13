FLOOD WATCH: Major flooding in parts of the Clarence

MAJOR flooding has occurred parts of in the Clarence Valley region overnight following torrential rain.

Rogans Bridge was recorded at 2.9 metres this morning and continues to creep up as the rain continues to fall.

On Wednesday, residents in and around the Coutts Crosing area were warned to prepare for flood conditions. This morning they awoke to find Black Swan Drive closed due to water over the road.

Some schools in the area have either closed or altered their normal schedules in response to the predicted flood conditions.

While Coutts Crossing Public School remains open today (Thursday, Feb 13) there will be changes to normal classes due to possible reduced staff and students.

Wooli Public School and Nymboida Public School are closed today.

Telstra have also advised that the Coutts Crossing area may experience a major telecommunications breakdown. However, this is expected to be resolved by 10am today.

Lawrence Ferry opened briefly Wednesday night, but has since closed to traffic again due to rising flood waters.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting a large pothole on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie approximately 2km south of Eight Mile Lane. Please exercise caution in the area.

FERRY STATUS

Lawrence Ferry - Closed

Ulmarra Ferry - Closed

ROADS CLOSED