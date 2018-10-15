Flood watch on rivers updated by Bureau

THE Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood watch states that minor riverine flooding in the Orara catchments is no longer expected.

Their initial reports on Friday issued a watch on the Orara River for minor flooding due to heavy rain expected over the weekend.

Despite constant falls throughout the area, the flood watch has been cancelled.

The Bureau of Meteorology is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue catchment specific warnings if and when required.

A strong high pressure system over the Tasman Sea will remain near stationary, bringing showers to the east. At the same time, the coastal trough along the southern Queensland and northern New South Wales coast currently generating rainfall for the northeast is expected to move further offshore during Monday.