River level, rainfall and road closures for the Clarence

Rainfall across the Clarence Valley this weekend. BOM

THE heavens have finally opened over the Clarence Valley this weekend much to the delight of residents. However, if you're travelling today, it's important to stay up to date on current road closures and river heights.

RIVER LEVELS

Information collected at 9am, Saturday December 12

Rogans Bridge: 0.215m (minor)

Grafton: 0.390m (minor)

Bawden Bridge, Orara: 0.217m (minor)

Lilydale: 1.003m (minor)

Ulmarra: 0.466m (minor)

Tyndale: 0.312m (minor)

Maclean: 0.357m (minor)

RAINFALL

Information collected at 9am, Saturday December 12

Over the past 24 hours, Minnie Water and Pillar Valley has so far received 133mm, Wooli and Corindi 108, Yamba 44mm, Grafton 53mm, South Grafton 52mm, Lawrence 44mm, Lilydale 22mm, and Baryulgil 14mm.

In the past hour, Pillar Valley has received 27mm of rain, while South Grafton received 6mm, Grafton 7.6mm and Yamba 3.4mm.

ROAD CLOSURES / INTERRUPTIONS

ARMIDALE ROAD:

A tree has fallen across Armidale Road between the Glenreagh turn-off and Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

A tree has fallen across Armidale Rd near the Glenreagh turn-off.

PACIFIC HIGHWAY:

The Pacific Highway approximately 2km south of Big River Way at Tyndale has damage to the road surface. Life Trafic NSW are advising motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution.

LAWRENCE ROAD:

Lawrence Road, 300m north of Boormans Lane is reduced to one lane under traffic signals due to a river bank slip.

BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY ALERT:

Flooding likely for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers

Update to flooding severity for Orara catchment.

A developing coastal trough is forecast to bring widespread rainfall to the Mid North Coast today.This weather system, and the rain, is then expected to track northwards on Saturday. Periods of intense rainfall are likely tonight and into Saturday. A coastal low may develop off the coast of southeast Queensland from Sunday bringing intense rainfall and flooding to Northern Rivers and a return of heavy rainfall to the Mid North Coast catchments.

At this stage, riverine response to this rain is not expected until Saturday. High water levels due to spring tides are also forecast over the next few days, which adds to the risk of flooding in lower tidal areas.

A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, has been issued for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.

The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the catchments listed from Saturday. Flood classes (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Tweed and Rouse Rivers minor to moderate flooding

minor to moderate flooding Brunswick River and Marshalls Creek minor flooding

minor flooding Wilsons River minor to moderate flooding

minor to moderate flooding Richmond River minor to moderate flooding

minor to moderate flooding Orara River minor to moderate flooding

minor to moderate flooding Coffs Coast minor flooding

minor flooding Bellinger and Kalang Rivers minor to major flooding

minor to major flooding Nambucca River minor to moderate flooding

minor to moderate flooding Hastings River minor flooding

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately